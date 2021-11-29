"This s*** isn't a grappling match" - UFC featherweight Darrick Minner is confident in his ability to overcome Ryan Hall wherever the fight takes place

At UFC 269, Darrick Minner will take on Ryan 'The Wizard' Hall.

Over the course of his 10 fight professional MMA career, Hall, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, has picked up a reputation for being one of the most dangerous submission artists at 145lbs. However, featherweight veteran Minner believes he is more than ready to tackle this unique threat.

UFC Fight Night: Rosa v Minner

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Darrick Minner revealed that Hall's most recent fight, a TKO loss to Ilia Topuria, demonstrated how 'The Wizard' can be caught out. He stated that:

"You can tell that he was getting tired of rolling. Like, he definitely started to breathe harder, he was in more panicky mode because he realized that this s*** isn't a grappling match anymore. This s*** is a fist fight. And then when he rolls, his necks all loose and all that stuff, it's easier to get knocked out, when you're not prepared for the shots... With his style, if you crack him when he's rolling, his neck's all flimsy, he's gonna go to sleep."

Darrick Minner on how he has prepared to deal with Ryan Hall's submission threat

Darrick Minner's point regarding Ryan Hall's vulnerability during the rolling sequences he often engages in will likely play a factor in this fight. Regardless, there is still no discounting the threat that Hall possesses should he manage to latch on to an ankle.

However, Minner has also taken steps to prepare for this situation should it arise. He revealed that he has been working with two high level ankle lock specialists in order to familiarize himself with being in such a position. He had the following to say:

"I roll twice a week with a brown belt and a black belt down here. Paul and Justin. Yeah man, that's their style... These two guys are really good at inverting, and their really good at, you know, leg locks and all them situations. So yeah, I've definitely getting well use out of those guys, and what their really good at, and what their game is centered around... It's gonna be real fun."

Darrick Minner will face off against Ryan Hall in the UFC's final pay-per-view of 2021: UFC 269.

You can check out the full exclusive interview with Minner below:

