UFC featherweight regrets commenting on NYC subway scuffle that reportedly left a man dead

UFC fighters are well-versed in the effectiveness of rear-naked chokes in defensive situations. Knowing when to release a choke hold is also crucial, as doing so might have fatal consequences if not done properly. Such was the case when a man who had threatened other commuters on a New York City tube was choked to death.

During Monday afternoon's rush hour on the F train in New York City, US, a 30-year-old man allegedly started behaving erratically and began shouting threats. Another passenger intervened and put the man in a rear-naked choke. The restrained man passed out and eventually died.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Pictures show NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold Pictures show NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold 😳 https://t.co/n8Zd9nC0Hr

UFC featherweight contender Sodik Yussuf's initial reaction was to praise the efficacy of jiu-jitsu, but he later recanted his statement after learning that the man had died. Yussuf initially wrote on Twitter:

"Sometimes I forget rest of the world has no idea what jiu-jitsu is."

Amy Kaplan, an MMA reporter, apprised the featherweight of the 30-year-old's demise. Sodik Yusuf was devastated to hear the news and withdrew the comment immediately by writing:

"Time to exercise the delete button."

UFC featherweight reacts to a man's death by rear-naked choke in NY City Subway

Emergency medical services raced to the station at Broadway–Lafayette Street/Bleecker Street but were unable to save the man. Photographs taken at the site depict paramedics administering care to the man as he lay on the floor of the train.

UFC featherweight reacts to Kamaru Usman targeting the main event pay-per-view fight against Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wants to get back in action and already has an opponent in mind.

Earlier in March this year, Usman lost by majority decision to Leon Edwards in an attempt to reclaim his 170-pound championship. In August last year, Usman was knocked out by Edwards in the fifth round of their title bout, when 'Rocky' delivered a stunning comeback head kick to lay hands on the welterweight championship.

Kamaru Usman has now targeted a fight against surging contender Khamzat Chimaev, claiming that the fight has the potential to headline a pay-per-view event.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/MRPMay2 Kamaru Usman wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev on his path back to the title Kamaru Usman wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev on his path back to the title 👀📰 bit.ly/MRPMay2 https://t.co/ls2kiRFynq

Sodik Yusuf saw this as an opportunity to mock Usman and wrote:

"Someone tell this brother he ain’t headlining no PPV without the belt."

