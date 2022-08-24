"I want to be a Chad like you" - UFC featherweight urges Paulo Costa to share the recipe of his 'secret juice'

Paulo Costa made headlines when he defeated Luke Rockhold via decision in an undeniably entertaining match. Prior to that, the fighter made headlines when he arrived at the weigh-ins with a bottle labeled "secret juice" in hand, before tipping the scales at 185.5 pounds.

Oscar Willis @oscarswillis Only in MMA can you have a man saying "Fuck you" to an anti-doping agency while holding a bottle that says "Secret Juice" Only in MMA can you have a man saying "Fuck you" to an anti-doping agency while holding a bottle that says "Secret Juice" https://t.co/orHRcmKUvZ

Taking to Twitter, featherweight contender Chase Hooper urged Costa to share his secret juice recipe, claiming he aspired to be a "Chad" like Costa. 'The Dream' tweeted:

"@BorrachinhaMMA please teach me how to make Secret Juice! I want to be a Chad like you😩🙌🏻"

You can check out Hooper's tweet below:

'Borrachinha' recently revealed on Instagram that this 'Secret Juice' is the main reason behind his optimum physique. Costa's recent transformation has been the talk of the town following his disastrous weigh-ins before his last fight against Marvin Vettori.

In exchange for accommodating the late change, 'Borrachinha' Costa had to give up 20 percent of his fight purse to Vettori.

The Brazilian fighter turned out to be quite overweight during fight week. The UFC had to change the bout from a middleweight match to a catchweight match, and then back to a light heavyweight fight.

However, Costa seems to have worked extremely hard on his physique, as is evident from his recent performance against Rockhold at UFC 278.

Paulo Costa reflects on his performance at UFC 278

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa recently reflected on his performance against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278. The two fought from post to post and put on an entertaining show.

Despite raising his hands at the end of the third round after defeating the former champion by decision, Costa was not satisfied with his performance. 'Borrachinha' was planning a knockout win against his opponent.

Speaking to Ag.Fight in a recent interview, Costa said:

"I thought he wouldn't last for three rounds. The fight was almost finished, I should've finished it a little earlier. But I thought I'd do it in the next round because he's already pretty hurt. I ended up not being able to do it in the second round either.

"In the third round I took his back, but he was still defending well, you know?...He's a fighter, we have to respect him right? He's a former champion, and he came prepared."

You can check out the entire interview of Paulo Costa below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat