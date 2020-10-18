In a battle of the next generation of the light heavyweights, Jimmy Crute KO'd Modestas Bukauskas. The 24 year old Australian who has UFC veteran Dan Kelly in his corner, fired right hands with laser precision to finish the fight.

Jimmy Crute and Bukauskas looked to trade early, with Crute chopping away at the Lithuanian's lead leg and then use his powerful right hand as a quick follow up. Modestas did stuff a quick take down attempt of the former Dana White Contender Series fighter.

Along the fence however, Jimmy Crute landed an accidental knee to the groin. Bukauskas was almost immediately ready to start the action again though. In hindsight, perhaps he should have taken more time.

Jimmy Crute, who also trains with heavyweight boxing superstar Dereck Chisora, fired and landed more rights in an exchange. He also continued to redden Modestas Bukauskas' lead leg.

Jimmy Crute with a clear power differential

Jimmy Crute scores the first-round KO and goes straight to the boss!

A counter right that came right down the middle dropped Modestas. Quickly getting up he was clipped again by another one. A left hook along the cage was all that referee Anders Ohlsson needed to see, stopping the action. Jimmy Crute immediately jumped over the cage, going right to the table where UFC President Dana White was sitting. And White congratulated him. The performance possibly sets him up for a post fight bonus.

The 2:01 of the opening round finish was his 8th win in the 1st round. The loss for Bukauskas ends a 7 fight win streak. Post fight, Jimmy Crute did tell Daniel Cormier that he'd love a fight against Nikita Krylov next.