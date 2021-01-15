UFC Fight Island 7 weigh-ins: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar detailed weigh-in results

UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar is set to take place on January 16, 2021. This is the first UFC event of this year and it will be followed by another fight night and the UFC 257 pay-per-view headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in the coming week.

Carlos Condit was the first to take to the scale and weighed in at 171 lbs., followed by Joaquin Buckley and David Zawada, who made weight perfectly at 185 and 170 pounds respectively. Newcomer Joselyn Edwards, filled in at the last minute against Wu Yanan after her original opponent Bethe Correia pulled out due to appendicitis. Despite the short notice, Edwards made weight successfully at 135 pounds for the Bantamweight bout.

Max Holloway walked in after three more fighters hit the scale and made 146 without any problem.

After Punahele Soriano, Justin Tafa, and Li Jingliang, it was time for the other half of the main event to weigh in. Calvin Kattar also made 146 pounds comfortably, making the headliner official.

Calvin Kattar - 146.



Your #UFCFightIsland7 main event is official, folks. pic.twitter.com/UNMtSkLElf — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) January 15, 2021

The announcers in the stream were worried about Santiago Ponzinibbio being late to come out and whether that meant trouble for the 'Argentine Dagger'. Same goes for Vanessa Melo. However, both of them weighed in successfully, making their respective fights official.

The event will kickoff with the preliminary card on ABC and ESPN+ at 12 PM ET, followed by the main card at 3 PM ET on January 16. The event will mark UFC's return to network television, as the new deal with ESPN has allowed the promotion to be aired on ABC. Both ESPN and ABC are largely owned by Disney.

The fighters hit the scale today, Friday, January 15.

Watch the weigh-ins below:

Advertisement

UFC Fight Island 7: Max Holloway vs Calvin Kattar - Main Event

Max Holloway (145 lbs.) vs. Calvin Kattar (145 lbs.) - UFC Men's Featherweight

Max Holloway will be returning to the octagon after two title match losses to Alexander Volkanovski, while Calvin Kattar is coming off two consecutive wins over Jeremy Stephens and Dan Ige in 2020.

Both of them weighed in successfully and will be facing each other in the headliner of UFC's first event of the yea

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results - Main Card

Carlos Condit (171 lbs. vs. Matt Brown (171 lbs.) - Men's Welterweight Co-Main Event

Joaquin Buckley (185 lbs.) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186 lbs.) - Men's Middleweight

Santiago Ponzinibbio (171 lbs.) vs Li Jingliang (170 lbs.) - Men's Welterweight

Punahele Soriano (186 lbs.) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186 lbs.) - Men's Middleweight

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar weigh-in results - Preliminary Card

Jacob Kilburn (145 lbs.) vs. Austin Lingo (145 lbs.) - Men's Featherweight

David Zawada (170 lbs.) vs. Ramazan Emeev (171 lbs.) - Men's Welterweight

Wu Yanan (136 lbs.) Joselyn Edwards (135 lbs.) - Women's Bantamweight

Advertisement

Carlos Felipe (264 lbs.) vs. Justin Rafa (265 lbs.) - Men's Heavyweight

Phil Hawes (186 lbs.) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186 lbs.) - Men's Middleweight

Sarah Moras (136 lbs.) vs. Vanessa Melo (136 lbs.) - Women's Bantamweight

Which fighters missed weight?

No fighters missed weight.