UFC Fight Night 186: Derrick Lewis vs Curtis Blaydes has been rescheduled

The UFC Heavyweight bout between Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis will happen on February 20th. Originally scheduled to occur on November 28, 2020, the fight was canceled after Blaydes testing positive for COVID-19 one day before the event.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani broke the news after talking to UFC sources. According to Helwani, the Heavyweight bout is set to headline the UFC event scheduled to take place on February 20th. There are no other fights or venue announced for the event at the moment.

The duel between Blaydes and Lewis has been receiving a lot of attention since it could potentially determine the next UFC heavyweight title contender. The current titleholder, Stipe Miocic, will face Francis Ngannou later this year.

However, another possibility for the weight class comes with the inclusion of former Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones in the division. Jones' first fight would most likely be for the Heavyweight title.

Curtis Blaydes and Lewis were supposed to walk into the octagon last November. However, Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of the bout, forcing UFC to cancel the match and promote the fight between Anthony Smith versus Devin Clark as the night's main event.

Curtis Blaydes dismisses potential fight with Jon Jones

Curtis Blaydes currently occupies the second position in the UFC Heavyweight rankings. When asked about a possible matchup with Jon Jones, who had upgraded weight classes, Blaydes diminished the chances of the fight actually happening.

The issue for Curtis Blaydes involves money. 'Razor' does not see a reason to fight someone he considers "one of the greatest fighters ever" for the same money he gets to face other regular heavyweight contenders.

"We're talking about money. I'm not going to fight Jon Jones for $200,000. That's ridiculous. I think a lot of people forget that we get paid what we get paid regardless of who the opponent is. I can fight a bum to make $200,000," said Curtis Blaydes.

Blaydes is certain that if he beats Derrick Lewis in their upcoming duel, he will be set to have a title shot, be it against Miocic or Ngannou.

Razor also believes that fighting Jones before a title shot would only put all of his work aside. Unless UFC offers him "a lot of money" to enter the octagon against Jones, Blaydes would prefer to remain with his Heavyweight title chances.

"You know, I beat Derrick Lewis and prove that I'm next in line, then it's going to take a lot of money for me to jeopardize because that's what it would be. Me fighting Jon Jones when I don't have to," said Curtis Blaydes. "That's me jeopardizing all the work I have already done to put myself in a position to be the next title contender. So, only if the UFC is willing to come at me with that kind of money, and I don't know if they will or they won't, but if that's what they want, I want a lot of money." said Blaydes.