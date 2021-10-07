Holly Holm has reportedly withdrawn from her UFC Fight Night 195 main event bout against Norma Dumont due to injury, Aspen Ladd to step in

Holly Holm is reportedly out of her upcoming main event matchup against Norma Dumont Viana. ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ was scheduled to face Dumont in a five-round women’s featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 195 on October 16.

Ariel Helwani reported that Holly Holm suffered a knee injury due to which she’s had to withdraw from her scheduled bout. Helwani added that Holm expects to return to the octagon before the 2021 calendar year comes to a close.

The UFC Fight Night 195 event was initially set to be headlined by a five-round women’s bantamweight bout between Ketlen Vieira and former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate.

However, this matchup fell apart and was taken off the card on September 22 as Tate tested positive for COVID-19. The Tate vs. Vieira matchup was subsequently rebooked and will take place at UFC Fight Night 198 on November 20.

The five-round featherweight bout between Holly Holm and Norma Dumont was set to replace the Tate-Vieira matchup as the new headliner of UFC Fight Night 195. Regardless, akin to the Tate-Vieira fight, the Holm-Dumont matchup, too, has fallen apart.

It now appears that Aspen Ladd will step in to face Norma Dumont in the featherweight bout, as per MMA Junkie. This may be a good move for Ladd, considering she's had trouble making the 135lb bantamweight weight limit.

Holly Holm’s persistence and the road back to UFC gold

Holly Holm is a multi-time boxing world champion who’s one of the rare multi-sport combat athletes to succeed in both boxing and MMA. Holm has competed in the UFC bantamweight and featherweight divisions over the years. She’s carved a unique niche for herself as a truly elite fighter in both weight classes.

A former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, she lost via unanimous decision to Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 in February 2017 and to Cris Cyborg at UFC 219 in December 2017.

Holly Holm came up short in an attempt to regain her bantamweight title, losing via first-round TKO to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 in July 2019.

Regardless, Holm is currently on a two-fight win streak, having secured impressive victories over Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. Holm was expected to face Julianna Pena in a bantamweight bout earlier this year but withdrew from the fight due to hydronephrosis.

Holm then agreed to face Norma Dumont in a featherweight bout but has had to pull out once again, this time due to her knee injury. Fans can expect additional details on Holm’s return to unravel in the days to come.

