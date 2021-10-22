Ali Abdelaziz claims Paulo Costa won't fight at middleweight again after weight issues ahead of UFC Fight Night clash against Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori's manager Ali Abdelaziz has slammed Paulo Costa for not being able to make the 186-pound limit ahead of UFC Vegas 41.

Abdelaziz uploaded a post on Twitter calling out 'The Eraser' for his "unprofessional" behavior. The Dominance MMA CEO also claimed that the Brazilian will never again compete as a middleweight again in the UFC.

"I was being told he will never be allowed to fight in middleweight again. I will do my best to make his opponent last name Magomedov. This is disrespectful to the sports, the coaches, training partners, even worst his team laughing with him and think it is funny"

That was not the only tweet Abdelaziz posted in order to criticize Costa. In another, he revealed his prediction for tomorrow's headliner.

Abdelaziz previously said that Vettori was ready to fight at any weight. The manager originally stated that he did not want to pass judgment on Costa as he did not know what 'Borrachinha' was going through.

"We've never been a team to kill main events. I haven't talked to Paulo's team. But Marvin will fight him at heavyweight. He'll fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday if that's who shows up... But first it was 195 pounds. Then it goes to 198. I don't know what he's going through and I'm not going to judge him. We're gonna fight. Marvin wants him to show up."

Paulo Costa has never missed weight in his MMA career before

For years, Paulo Costa has been considered too big for the UFC middleweight division. Despite that, 'Borrachinha' has has never missed weight in his professional MMA career.

All of 'The Eraser's fights prior to this weekend took place at 185 pounds and the Brazilian has always met the weight limit.

Costa's last fight in the octagon was over a year ago when he fought Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title. The Brazilian failed to capture UFC gold as he was knocked out by Adesanya in the second round.

Edited by Harvey Leonard