UFC Fight Night 196 crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives that you can use to legally watch UFC Fight Night 196, also called UFC Vegas 41.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The card will be headlined by a light heavyweight contest between Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori. It was originally scheduled to be a middleweight bout.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight showdown between Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn.

UFC @ufc Ready to add another highlight to their reel 🎞🇺🇸 @DawsonGrant20y1 faces 🇺🇸 @GladiatorGlenn[ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] Ready to add another highlight to their reel 🎞🇺🇸 @DawsonGrant20y1 faces 🇺🇸 @GladiatorGlenn[ #UFCVegas41 | Tomorrow | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 4𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | Live on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/vo5kSDp5r0

Read more about the timings and the full card for UFC Vegas 41 here and about the top predictions of the event here.

UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori - Television and live streaming

Here you will find out about the streaming platforms and television channels you can use to legally watch UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The full UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. Subscriptions are available at $6.99 monthly and $69.99 for a whole year.

If you are not already subscribed, you can purchase the Disney Plus Bundle at $13.99 per month for a pocket-friendly option. This will give you easy access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and the ad-inclusive version of Hulu together.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available free of contract at £25 and are cancellable at any time. Owning a BT Broadband connection is not required for the subscription.

Long-term plans are also available, which can be added to existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages with the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

Also Read

India

The Indian audience can watch the UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription, available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Edited by Harvey Leonard