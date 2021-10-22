"Freaking disrespectful" - Gilbert Burns slams Paulo Costa over weight debacle; hails Marvin Vettori as the 'real gangster' 

Gilbert Burns has criticized Paulo Costa for not being able to make middleweight for his upcoming UFC Vegas 41 headliner against Marvin Vettori.

'Durinho' posted a tweet calling 'The Eraser's actions "disrespectful." Burns also went on to hail Costa's opponent Vettori as "the real gangster."

"Freaking disrespectful. I’m Brazilian but come on. Let’s go @MarvinVettori the Real Gangster here! When you ready you ready any weight!"

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO @GilbertDurinho Kevin Iole @KevinI Just spoke to Hunter Campbell at UFC. The Costa-Vettori fioght is now at 205 pounds. Both fighters have signed deals to fight at that weight. It's getting ridiculous, but this is Paulo Costa, ladies and gentlemen. Terrible. Terrible. Terrible. Freaking disrespectful 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I'm Brazilian but come on 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Let's go @MarvinVettori the Real Gangster here! When you ready you ready ✊🏾✊🏾 any weight!

Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori were set to collide in a middleweight bout on October 23. However, 'The Eraser' revealed that he would not be able to make weight for the fight at UFC Vegas 41 media day.

After discussions about a catchweight, the fight has been changed to a light heavyweight contest.

Both Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa are coming off losses

Both Paulo Costa and Marvin Vettori faced current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in their last fights.

Costa lost the contest via TKO in the second round. His UFC 253 defeat was the first loss of his MMA career. Before the fight, the Brazilian was undefeated with a record of 13-0.

Meanwhile, Vettori managed to go the full five-round distance with 'The Last Stylebender'. 'The Italian Dream' lost the fight via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the contest 50-45 in Adesanya's favor.

In an interview with John Morgan for MMA Junkie, Vettori reflected on his loss to 'The Last Stylebender'.

"You know I just felt like he was very smart in there. With that being said, he wasn't better. He wasn't like more skilled. He didn't have more cardio. He knew he was a champion and he didn't really want to engage with me in a lot of exchanges in general."

Catch MMA Junkie's interview with Marvin Vettori below:

Israel Adesanya responded to Vettori's criticism of his performance on Twitter.

"Smarter is 'better'. You know the vibes!"

Now, both Vettori and Costa will be looking to get back into title contention with an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 41.

Edited by Harvey Leonard