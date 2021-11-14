×
"Does everything" - Teddy Atlas compares Max Holloway to a Swiss Army pocket knife and praises the UFC for incredible Fight Night card

Teddy Atlas (left) and Max Holloway (right) [image credits: @teddy_atlas and @ufc on Instagram]
Anil Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 12:32 PM IST
UFC featherweight Max Holloway impressed boxing royalty Teddy Atlas with his performance at UFC Fight Night 197.

Atlas put out a tweet showering praise on 'Blessed' and compared the Hawaiian to a Swiss Army pocket knife.

"Remember the old Swiss pocket knife that did it all, that’s Max Halloway! Does everything. Great warriors," wrote Teddy Atlas.
Remember the old Swiss pocket knife that did it all, that’s Max Halloway! Does everything. Great warriors. @BlessedMMA #UFCVegas42

This was not the only tweet Atlas posted for the UFC Vegas 42 main event. The 65-year-old praised both Yair Rodriguez and Holloway for the five-round war and even compared it to the famous 'Thrilla in Manilla' event that featured Joe Frazier and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

I thought I saw Thriller In Manila (MSG) last week, all they do in this sport (UFC) is change the names and do it again. #UFCVegas42
Respect and thanks to both these gladiators for again teaching us all what is meant by going to another place in search of greatness. In search of yourself. 👊❤️🙏 @BlessedMMA @panteraufc #UFCVegas42 twitter.com/espnmma/status…
Reminds me of Ward- Gatti 1. Two Gladiators showing mutual respect, love and thanks, for making each other climb claw and bleed, to a place called greatness. 👊🚀👊 @BlessedMMA @panteraufc #UFC #UFCVegas42 — clip from @FightBasics on Instagram https://t.co/xm2AidWjt6

Max Holloway won a hard-fought battle against 'El Pantera' via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the fight 49-46, 48-47 and 48-47 in Holloway's favor.

'Blessed' broke multiple records on November 13. The 29-year-old became the first UFC fighter to land 3,000 strikes in the octagon.

Holloway also broke his own personal takedown record by taking Rodriguez to the ground a total of three times. Holloway's previous best was two takedowns in a fight.

Dana White praises Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez for their their 25-minute war

UFC president Dana White was in awe of the featherweight fight that took place between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. At the post-fight press conference, White gave props to both fighters and hailed their encounter as 'one of the best fights' he had ever witnessed.

"Insane. One of the best fights I've ever seen. And the fact that Yair was off for two years, comes in and puts on a performance like this is unheard of. It was incredible. And then Max... I didn't think he was going to make it out of the second round with the calf kicks and he made it into the fifth round like he's probably not gonna be able to walk out of the octagon by himself. But he's walking around back there like nothing even happened. He said his leg is fine."

Edited by C. Naik
