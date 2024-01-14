UFC Vegas 84: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez Live round-by-round updates

The UFC Vegas 84 co-main event features the lightweight matchup between perennial contenders Jim Miller and Gabriel Benítez.

While 'A-10's' run in the world's premier MMA promotion has been ever turbulent with numerous ups and downs, he has performed exceptionally well in recent times and is 4-1 in his last five. Furthermore, the 40-year-old holds wins against the likes of Donald Cerrone, Charles Oliveira, and Gleison Tibau, further cementing his fighting pedigree.

On the other hand, Benitez is 2-3 in his last five and desperately needs a win at the event. He boasts a record of 23-10 and clinched a first-round TKO win against Charlie Ontiveros in his most recent fight at UFC on ESPN 41. However, the Mexican has been largely inactive recently and hasn't fought in over a year.

Per UFC's official website, Miller is a -148 favorite against Benitez (+ 124 underdog).

UFC Vegas 84: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benítez

Round 1:

Nice 1-2 combo to start the fight for Gabriel Benitez. Jim Miller responds with a heavy leg kick. Neither fighter backs down as both trades willingly at the center of the octagon. Miller is sneaking in a leg kick to end most of his combinations. 'A-10' is landing the harder shots, but his opponent is firing combinations of his own, albeit less effective.

'Moggly's' crisp 1-2 combos have opened up a cut under Miller's left eye. However, it looks like 'A-10' has done more damage in the round.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Miller gets momentarily stunned with a quick 1-2 by his opponent. The American continues slicing at his opponent's legs, and 'Moggly's' lead leg is now red and swelled up from the continued punishment.

The New Jersy native shows his grappling pedigree with a well-timed takedown and quickly secures full mount. Benitez tries to reverse position and secure an armbar. However, 'A-10' quickly regains top control and eventually takes his opponents back and finishes the round, threatening a rear naked choke. Looks like this round is all Miller.

Round 3:

'A-10's' leg kicks are showing their effect; Benitez's mobility seems compromised as his movements get increasingly awkward, finding it hard to move on his lead leg. After a back-and-forth, Miller secures a takedown and transitions to a half-guard. He then takes his opponents back after a scramble. 'A-10' finds a face crank this time around, forcing a tap from his opponent.

Official Result: Jim Miller def. Gabriel Benítez via submission (face crank) (3:25 of Round 3).

Miller calls for a spot at UFC 300 pay-per-view during his octagon interview.

