Breaking: UFC 300 adds another high-stakes matchup between two former UFC champions, per reports

UFC 300 has added another action-packed matchup to the fast-growing fight card.

April 13 will represent a historic milestone for Dana White in the UFC when the 300th numbered event goes down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Three months before showtime, the highly-anticipated spectacle recently added a sixth fight.

Earlier today, AG. Fight reported that a 135-pound matchup between former UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and former UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt has been added to the April 13 event. The announcement received mixed reactions from fans.

In January 2023, Figueiredo suffered a third-round TKO loss in his fourth fight bout against Brandon Moreno for the UFC flyweight title. As a result, ‘Deus da Guerra’ decided to leave the 125-pound division and move up to bantamweight.

On December 2, 2023, Figueiredo made his bantamweight debut and made a statement by securing a unanimous decision win against Rob Font. The 36-year-old plans to defeat Garbrandt and potentially secure a number-one contender matchup.

Meanwhile, most of the MMA community pleaded with Garbrandt to retire after losing five out of six fights between 2017 and 2021. Yet, the former UFC bantamweight champion took off over a year and returned in 2023 to secure wins against Trevin Jones and Brian Kelleher.

Who else is fighting at UFC 300?

UFC 300 currently has five other fights confirmed by Dana White. Earlier this week, the UFC CEO announced the co-main event for April 13 will feature Zhang Weili defending her women’s strawweight throne in an all-Chinese matchup against number two-ranked Yan Xiaonan.

The April 13 pay-per-view main card features one more fight at the moment. In the light heavyweight division, former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka looks to bounce back after suffering a disappointing vacant title loss against Alex Pereira.

Standing in Prochazka’s way is Aleksandar Rakic, who is returning from a leg injury suffered against Jan Balchowicz in May 2022. ‘Rocket’ looks to capitalize on the opportunity and put himself back in the 205-pound title picture.

The following three fights for UFC 300 are expected to be on the preliminary portion - Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (middleweight), Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (featherweight), and Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan.

