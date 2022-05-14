UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (May 14, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic is the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut. The event will go down this Saturday, May 14, 2022, at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, and it has a series of exciting matchups lined up for the fans.

A clash of light heavyweights will take the main event spot at Saturday's UFC Fight Night event as No.1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz goes up against the No.3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. Both men will look to produce a convincing win to earn a crack at divisional gold.

The co-main event will play host to another light heavyweight collision between No.13-ranked contender Ryan Spann and the unranked Ion Cutelaba. Both fighters are known for their explosive power and eagerness to finish their opponents on every card they compete on.

The main card will also feature a women's featherweight contest where No.1-ranked contender Katlyn Chookagian takes on No.9-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas. After a brief run at 115-pounds, the Brazilian will return to the 125lbs division to challenge a long-time top contender in Chookagian.

UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT on Saturday, May 14, and the main card will commence at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 11:30 PM GMT on Saturday, May 14. The main card will begin at 2 AM GMT on Sunday, May 15.

India

Due to the time difference, Indian viewers will have to watch the event on Sunday, May 15. The prelims will start at 5 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 7:30 AM IST.

Watch the top finishes of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 54 this Saturday:

UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main card

Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Ryan Spann vs. Ion Cutelaba

Davey Grant vs. Louis Smolka

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Jake Hadley vs. Allan Nascimento

Preliminary card

Viviane Araujo vs. Andrea Lee

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick

Virna Jandiroba vs. Angela Hill

Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario

Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

