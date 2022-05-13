UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic crackstream, Reddit stream, and buffstream alternatives - How can you legally watch the event?

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut and it has a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the fight fans. The event will go down this Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, former champion and No.1-ranked Jan Blachowicz will return to action to take on No.3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic in a clash of light heavyweight contenders. Both fighters will look to insert themselves into the title picture with a statement-making win.

Watch the promo for Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic below:

The co-headliner will see another explosive light heavyweight matchup as Ion Cutelaba locks horns with No.13-ranked contender Ryan Spann.

In another exciting clash, No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian will go toe-to-toe with No.9-ranked strawweight Amanda Ribas. The Brazilian will be returning to the 125lbs division to take on the long-time top contender.

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - Television and live streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform, along with access to UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic at $99.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative. It costs $83.98 in total, including the event, and $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card for the UFC Fight Night will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The early prelims can be viewed on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which can be canceled at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV package can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Furthermore, Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract.

India

In India, the UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at UFC Vegas 54 this Saturday:

