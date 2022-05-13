UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs. Rakic - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (May 14, 2022)?

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada to put on UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic. The action will go down this Saturday, May 14 and fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the card will be a clash of light heavyweights as No.1-ranked contender Jan Blachowicz takes on No.3-ranked Aleksandar Rakic. Both fighters will battle it out for a crack at the light heavyweight gold, held by Glover Teixeira.

The co-main event will also feature a light heavyweight showdown as No.13-ranked contender Ryan Spann goes up against the unranked Ion Cutelaba. Expect this bout to be an absolute brawl with both fighters aggressively walking into the fire to land devastating strikes.

In another thrilling matchup, No.1-ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian will look to earn another crack at the title as she welcomes Amanda Ribas back to the 125lbs division this Saturday.

UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Błachowicz vs. Rakic live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the best highlights of some of the fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night event:

