UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Stream - How much will it cost to watch the UFC Fight Tonight live?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will have Curtis Blaydes attempting his fifth straight win in the Heavyweight division against Derrick Lewis..

A women's Bantamweight bout between Katlen Vieira and Yana Kunitskaya will serve as the night's co-main event. Ezekiel choke's master, Aleksei Oleinik, will also enter the octagon this Saturday to face Chris Daukaus in a Heavyweight bout.

How much it costs to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis?

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will be available to ESPN+ subscribers in the United States. In addition to UFC Fight Night events, the channel also offers a massive catalog of classic bouts and all of the recent highlights.

You can subscribe to ESPN+ at the cost of $6 per month or $60 for an entire year. The channel allows you to watch the event on most mobile and streaming devices with the ESPN+ app.

Alternatively, if you don't mind missing all the live-action, the UFC Fight Pass service works at the cost of $9.99 a month or $95.99 for the yearly subscription. UFC Fight Pass offers access to all live and early prelims. However, UFC main card fights only are available 48 hours after the broadcast.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport has three different plans available for fans. The cheapest deal offers a monthly pass and goes for the cost of £25.

When and where is UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis streaming?

This weekend's UFC Fight Night event will take place on Saturday night, February 20. The show will open with preliminary fights at 5 pm ET, and the main card is scheduled to unfold three hours later.

Fans in the United States can watch all the fights of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis exclusively on ESPN+. The event will be broadcast live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the United Kingdom, all the action from UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis will be televised live on BT Sport 1. The preliminary matches are scheduled to happen at 11 pm GMT, and the main card should start at 1 am GMT on Sunday.

To find out how to watch UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis in other countries, visit UFC.com.

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Lewis fight card

This is what the full fight card for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event looks like at the moment:

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Yana Kunitskaya (Women's Bantamweight)

Charles Rosa vs. Darrick Minner (Featherweight)

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Rafael Alves vs. Pat Sabatini (Featherweight)

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tom Aspinall (Heavyweight)

Preliminary card

Phil Hawes vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Middleweight)

Danny Chavez vs. Jared Gordon (Featherweight)

Drakkar Klose vs. Luis Peña (Lightweight)

Eddie Wineland vs. John Castañeda (Bantamweight)

Julian Erosa vs. Nate Landwehr (Featherweight)

Shana Dobson vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's Flyweight)

Chas Skelly vs. Jamall Emmers (Featherweight)

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Drako Rodriguez (Bantamweight)

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight)

Note that fights are at risk of being cut on short notice due to COVID-19 regulations.