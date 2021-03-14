UFC Fight Night bonuses: Who are the fighters that walked away with $50,000 at UFC Vegas 21: Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad?

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad saw some spectacular fights inside the UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas. Owing to the brilliant performances put up by the athletes, 4 'Performance of the Night' bonuses were given out tonight, with all bonuses worth $50,000. Let us take a look at the fighters who won these bonuses and the fights they put on tonight:

Performances of the Night:



Dan Ige

Davey Grant

Matthew Semelsberger

Ryan Spann#UFCVegas21 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 14, 2021

Dan Ige put on a highlight-reel performance as he made a quick work of his opponent Gavin Tucker.

'50k' made his straight right count as it sent Gavin crashing into the canvas. The fight ended in just 22 seconds of the first round. Ige bagged a walk-off knockout to get back to the winning side after his loss at the hands of Calvin Kattar.

Davey Grant also had a spectacular night at Las Vegas as he won in impressive fashion against his opponent Jonathan Martinez. In the second round, Grant executed a brilliant two-punch combination. The left hook connected and knocked Martinez out.

Davey Grant followed up with ground-and-pound, but the referee stepped in before letting Martinez take anymore damage.

Davey Grant swang n banged that one. Boosh! #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/uHSmYsbepN — MMA mania (@mmamania) March 14, 2021

Mathew Semselberger opened UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad as the first fight of the night on the preliminary card. In another amazing KO victory, Semselberger knocked his opponent, Jason Witt, out with a strong jab. The fight ended in just 16 seconds of round 1.

The co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad saw Ryan Spann beating Misha Cirkunov in exceptional fashion. In an exchange of flurries, Spann caught Misha with a left hook and followed up with the right hand to knock him down. However, Misha Cirkunov was able to defend himself against the ground-and-pound, and Ryan Spann moved back to allow Misha to stand up.

As soon as Cirkunov stood up, Ryan Spann unleashed his hands again and eventually put down his hurt opponent. This time around, he followed up with hammer fists on his downed opponent and won the fight via TKO.

Ryan Spann wasted no time, finishing Misha Cirkunov early in the first round! 💪#UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/MLifJn4OcM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) March 14, 2021