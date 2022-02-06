Brendan Allen demands $50k bonus for fighting Sam Alvey on 3 days' notice

Brendan Allen took to Twitter to question UFC president Dana White for ignoring him in the post-fight bonuses announced. Allen got a second-round submission victory against Sam Alvey at UFC Fight Night 200 in Las Vegas, Nevada but didn't get the extra $50,000.

Alvey was initially scheduled to face Ian Heinisch on the same card in a middleweight bout. But Heinisch pulled out due to undisclosed reasons and Phil Hawes replaced him in December 2021.

Hawes too withdrew from the encounter because of an injury and Allen took up the fight on Tuesday. 'All In' feels he deserves the $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus for stepping in on just three days' notice.

"@ Dana White, @ UFC, where is that 50K for 3 days notice!!!!" said Allen.

See Brendan Allen's most recent tweet following his win over Sam Alvey at the UFC Apex facility below:

The Allen vs. Alvey outing was contested in the light heavyweight division, resulting in a debut for 'All In' in the UFC's 205-pound weight class.

Meanwhile, No.7 middleweight contender Sean Strickland beat No.6-ranked Jack Hermansson via split decision (49-46 x2, 47-48) in Saturday's main event.

Brendan Allen currently holds an 18-5 win-loss record in his professional mixed martial arts career

Brendan Allen improved his record to 18-5 with the triumph over Sam Alvey using a rear-naked choke. He is 3-2 in his last five fights, which includes losses to 'Tarzan' Strickland and Chris Curtis.

Allen is a former 185-pound weight class champion at the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and was also the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) amateur middleweight titleholder in 2015.

'All In' is a Dana White's Contender Series alumni as well, and he has victories against the likes of Kevin Holland, Kyle Daukaus and Karl Roberson.

Alvey, on the other hand, hasn't won a bout since defeating Gian Villante in June 2018. He has had seven losses and one draw since then, including three split decisions and four finishes.

It is still unclear if his future is with the world's biggest MMA promotion or not.

