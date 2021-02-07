UFC Fight Night card: All of the Vegas 18 fights affected by changes

The coronavirus pandemic hits the UFC hard again as it forces the promotion to cancel or alter two fights ahead of this Saturday, February 6, UFC Vegas 18 event.

The Fight Night event headlined by the heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov suffered five updates to its fight card, including injuries and COVID-19 protocol restrictions.

The main card bout between featherweights Cody Stamann and Askar Askar was canceled due to Askar not getting medical clearance for the fight. He was already a replacement to fight Stamann since the original contender, Andre Ewell, was removed due to COVID-19.

To maintain the five fights in the central part of the event, the UFC moved the preliminary card fight between Dana White Contender Series veterans Ode Osbourne and Jerome Rivera to the main card.

Alex da Silva has been removed from his preliminary card lightweight bout with Devonte Smith. The UFC organized a catchweight of 160 lb fight, appointing newcomer Justin Jaynes as the replacement. Jaynes, who fought three times in 2020, made his debut with a performance of the night win over Frank Camacho but failed to replicate the success in his two subsequent duels.

The preliminary card bantamweight fight between Julio Arce and Timur Valiev also underwent changes due to COVID-19 protocols. The UFC selected Martin Day as Valiev's new opponent. Day is yet to win in the promotion.

The preliminary card bout between Marion Reneau and Macy Chiasson was also affected by COVID-19. The fight between the No. 9 and No. 11 in the women's bantamweight UFC ranking has been moved to UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik versus Gane on February 27.

UFC Vegas 18 takes place this Saturday, February 6, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While Overeem promises to make "one last run" for the heavyweight championship, Volkov plans to frustrate his opponent and secure his second straight win.

The main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast by ESPN+ with English and Spanish options. The channel will also display the prelims, beginning at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT.

Advertisement

What is the UFC Vegas 18 full fight card?

With all the cuts and alterations, the UFC Fight Night event of this weekend looks like this:

Main Card

Alistair Overeem versus Alexander Volkov (heavyweight - main event)

Cory Sandhagen versus Frankie Edgar (bantamweight - co-main event)

Alexandre Pantoja versus Manel Kape (flyweight)

Cody Stamann versus Askar Askar (featherweight) canceled

Carlos Diego Ferreira versus Beneil Dariush (lightweight)

Ode Osbourne versus Jerome Rivera (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Michael Johnson versus Clay Guida (lightweight)

Mike Rodriguez versus Danilo Marques (light heavyweight)

Timur Valiev versus Martin Day (catchweight)

Devonte Smith versus Justin Jaynes (catchweight)

Karol Rosa versus Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Molly McCann versus Lara Procopio (women's flyweight)

Seung Woo Choi versus Youssef Zalal (featherweight)