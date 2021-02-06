UFC Vegas 18 live stream: How to watch the UFC fights tonight live (6 February 2021)?

The UFC is back this weekend after a successful 'triple-header fight week' in Abu Dhabi. UFC Vegas 18 will take place at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event is set to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexander Volkov.

'The Demolition Man' recently teased his retirement, claiming that he may call it a career after his final run at the heavyweight title. Overeem registered two wins in 2020 following his loss to Jairzinho Rozenstruik in December 2019.

Meanwhile, Overeem's opponent, Alexander Volkov will be hoping to continue his winning momentum when the two face off. The 32-year-old last fought Walt Harris at UFC 254 and secured a second-round TKO victory over his American opponent.

Overeem and Volkov are currently ranked at the 5th and 6th position respectively in the UFC heavyweight rankings. A win for either man could potentially push them into the title picture of the 265-pound division.

How to watch UFC Vegas 18 from the United States

In the United States, UFC Vegas 18 will be broadcast live on ESPN and ESPN+. Viewers can also catch the action through an ESPN+ subscription as well. The preliminary card in the U.S. will start at 5 PM ET and the main card will commence from 8 PM ET.

How to watch UFC Vegas 18 from the United Kingdom

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch UFC Vegas 18 through a BT Sport 1 subscription. The preliminary card will begin at 10 PM GMT while the main card will start at 1 PM GMT (7 February).

How to watch Vegas 18 from India

In India, the main card of UFC Vegas 18 will be shown live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. The event will start at 6.30 AM IST (7 February).

Full card at UFC Vegas 18

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 18 will see an instrumental bantamweight clash between Cory Sandhagen and Frankie Edgar.

Michael Johnson and Clay Guida will also collide at the event. The two veterans will be hoping to return to the winning ways as both the fighters are coming off a loss.

Former Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight champion Manel Kape will also make his UFC debut against Alexander Pantoja in a flyweight bout.

Here is the list of other fights that will take place at UFC Vegas 18

Featherweight bout: Cody Stamann vs. Askar Askar

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Beneil Dariush

Light heavyweight bout: Mike Rodríguez vs. Danilo Marques

Catchweight bout (160 lb): Devonte Smith vs. Justin Jaynes

Women's bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa vs. Joselyne Edwards

Women's flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Lara Procópio

Featherweight bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Youssef Zalal

Featherweight bout: Timur Valiev vs. Martin Day

Featherweight bout: Ode Osbourne vs. Jerome Rivera