"We cannot have tomfoolery happening outside the octagon" - Chael Sonnen on Paddy Pimblett's altercation with Ilia Topuria

Chael Sonnen wasn't entertained by Paddy Pimblett's recent altercation with Ilia Topuria. Weighing in on the backstage clash, Sonnen opined that such incidents should be absolutely avoided.

'The American Gangster' believes that the incident could have possibly lessened the chances of Pimblett and Topuria meeting inside the octagon in the future. The 44-year old recently said on YouTube:

"Did these two just lock down a fight with one another for the future? Or did these two just make that fight unbookable? It's a very important point that you understand this. We cannot tomfoolery happening outside the octagon. It cannot happen. You cannot be in dustups in the street. You cannot be in the hallways, in the hotels, in the processing room. Can't happen. Very bad look. Not to mention, it's illegal."

Watch Chael Sonnen weigh in on the altercation between Pimbett and Topuria below:

Sonnen also cited the example of the famous 'three-piece and a soda' incident between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. 'Gamebred' landed a flurry of punches on Edwards during a backstage altercation at UFC London in 2019.

While the feud started with 'Rocky' calling out Masvidal, the two are yet to meet inside the octagon. Sonnen believes the UFC have avoided booking the matchup to discourage fighters from promoting bouts through random brawls.

The feud between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria

Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria almost initiated a brawl ahead of their respective fights at UFC London this weekend. In a video that has since gone viral, Pimblett is seen hurling a sanitizer bottle at Topuria who responds with a punch.

'The Baddy' was alone when he met Ilia Topuria inside the fighter hotel while 'El Matador' was with his team. Topuria's team was seen handling the situation in a mature manner by restraining him.

Watch the incident below:

The feud between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria started almost a year back when 'The Baddy' made a comment about the Russo-Georgian war. Soon after the scuffle, Topuria took to Instagram to state that his actions were in response to Pimblett insulting his country.

Check out the post below:

Ilia Topuria @Topuriailia I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy I warned you! This is what happens when you disrespect me and my country! You saw me and wanted to greet me because you shit your pants… and you should thank my team because of it wasn’t for them separating me, I would have taken your head off. @theufcbaddy 🖕 https://t.co/PEdPRNGH5n

Meanwhile, Pimblett boasted about standing his ground despite being outnumbered six to one. He also believes that Topuria did not really want to hit him due to the possible repercussions. Pimblett recently said on My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox:

“I mean if he wanted to do something he could have done. So I stood there with six men, them staring at me and saying ‘what? come and do something’ I’m not one of them.”

Catch Paddy Pimblett's side of the story below:

Sportskeeda MMA is hiring! And we want you! Click here to know more!

Edited by David Andrew