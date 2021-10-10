"He f***s up little too many times" - Marvin Vettori says Jon Jones is the greatest fighter ever but has 'some demons to deal with'

Marvin Vettori has suggested that Jon Jones is the greatest fighter to ever compete in the sport of MMA but “f***s up a little too many times.”

Speaking to MMA Uncensored, ‘The Italian Dream’ opened up on multiple topics. Upon being asked about Jon Jones’ recent battery domestic violence incident, Marvin Vettori stated:

“Yeah, I saw it. Yeah, I don’t know what to think, man. I think from a career point of view, he’s probably the best to ever do it. Outside, man, I don’t know, you know. He got some demons, definitely, you know. He got some demons to deal with, like we all do. But, I don’t know, man, you know. I never really got to talk to him personally. I don’t dislike him at all, you know. I just feel like he never really tried to hide who he is in a sense, but he f**ks up a little too many times, you know. Yeah, that’s really it.”

You can catch Marvin Vettori’s statements in the video below:

Jon Jones attended the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony on September 23. ‘Bones’ was inducted into the Fight Wing for his first clash against Alexander Gustafsson. He was at the Las Vegas event with his family.

In the early hours of September 24, Jon Jones was arrested after the police were called to the Caesars Palace hotel. The arrest was made after a 911 call regarding a potential domestic violence incident involving Jones and his fiancé Jessie Moses. Their three daughters were also present during the incident.

Jon Jones posted bail shortly after his arrest. He’s expected to make a court appearance on October 26. In social media posts that followed, Jones insinuated that alcohol and other factors caused the incident. He even posted a video of himself and his fiancé a few days after his latest transgression.

Marvin Vettori and Jon Jones have tough challenges ahead of them inside the octagon

Marvin Vettori’s next fight is a middleweight bout against Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 on October 23. A win over the Brazilian would put Vettori back on the path to UFC gold.

Meanwhile, Jon Jones is expected to face the winner of Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane for the undisputed UFC heavyweight title in the second quarter of 2022. However, it remains to be seen whether his UFC status will be affected by his latest troubling arrest.

