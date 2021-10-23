“Marvin is being too generous” - Sean O’Malley says Marvin Vettori should have made Paulo Costa ‘suffer’ by forcing him to cut weight

Sean O’Malley suggested that Marvin Vettori should’ve made Paulo Costa “suffer” by making ‘The Eraser’ cut as much weight as possible.

This Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori fight card was initially set to feature ‘The Italian Dream’ clashing with ‘The Eraser’ in a five-round middleweight bout. However, earlier this week, Paulo Costa claimed that he’d be unable to make the middleweight limit.

The highest permissible weight for a middleweight title bout is 185 pounds, whereas fighters can come in at a maximum of 186 pounds for non-title bouts. After Costa's revelation about his weight, Marvin Vettori reportedly agreed to a 195lb catchweight bout. Following further back and forth, the fighters eventually agreed to have their fight contested in the light heavyweight (205 pounds) division.

UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley and his brother Daniel O’Malley weighed in on the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori weight situation in the latest edition of The BrOMalley Show. ‘Suga’ Sean stated:

“God, see, if Marvin’s on weight and he was ready to make 185 – Fight week, you’re like, ‘I don’t wanna cut weight ‘ – But if he’s on pace for it, make that motherf**ker suffer. I like Costa. I’m just saying in general. I like Marvin too.”

“It depends on like, people’s styles, too. And it’s like, those are some big boys. If I know, if I’m that close to a fight and someone (refuses to make weight), I’m making them suffer. I’m saying, ‘Fine. Let’s fight at 187, 188.’ Like, get down there as far as you can. But it s**ks. I want to see that fight. So, regardless, I’m hoping it happens.” Besides, Sean emphasized, “Marvin is being too generous, though. But that’s gangster. Marvin’s gangster. They’re both gangster.”

You can catch Sean O’Malley chime in on the Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori matchup in the video below:

Sean O’Malley aims to continue his winning ways; Marvin Vettori looks to punish Paulo Costa

Sean O’Malley is riding a two-fight win streak, having secured back-to-back knockout victories in 2021. ‘Suga’ looks to keep building his momentum en route to the top as he faces the No. 15-ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11.

Meanwhile, Paulo Costa recently admitted that he’s 26 pounds over the middleweight limit, alluding to his weight being around 211 pounds. Needless to say, his opponent Marvin Vettori hasn’t been too pleased about Costa’s weight fiasco and has vowed to defeat the Brazilian MMA star in dominant fashion.

‘The Italian Dream’ will fight 'The Eraser’ in a light heavyweight bout that’ll headline the UFC Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori event on October 23rd.

