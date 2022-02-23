Daniel Cormier explains why 5 extra pounds will be beneficial for Islam Makhachev against Bobby Green

Daniel Cormier believes Islam Makhachev will benefit from having to cut five pounds less for his scheduled catchweight bout with Bobby Green.

During an episode of The DC&RC Show, Cormier explained why fighting at 160 pounds instead of the usual 155-pound lightweight limit is favorable for the Dagestani. The former two-division UFC champion said:

"When I think about Islam Makhachev and his fight against Bobby Green, I think about two things. One, the style obviously would be an issue for Bobby because of the wrestling. But because the fight [will be] contested at 160, I believe, now Islam doesn't have to pull that last five pounds off. That is usually where he struggles the most with the weight cut. So he'll feel a little bit more refreshed."

Watch Cormier's comments on Makhachev vs. Green:

To begin with, Makhachev is already perceived as the overwhelming favorite against Green. The No.4-ranked UFC lightweight was supposed to fight fellow contender Beneil Dariush, who was forced to pull out of the fight due to an injury.

Shortly after Dariush's withdrawal, it was announced that Bobby Green had agreed to step in as a late-notice replacement. Green has less than two weeks to prepare, having recently fought Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 on February 12.

Daniel Cormier reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov's reaction to Islam Makhachev fighting at 160 pounds

Daniel Cormier revealed how Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to the news that Islam Makhachev will be fighting at 160 pounds. According to 'DC,' Nurmagomedov is excited to see how his friend and longtime training partner will perform with five less pounds to shed. Cormier shared:

"The moment the fight was announced, I'm talking to Khabib and Khabib texted me and goes, 'Brother, five extra pounds. This is crazy!' Everybody knows one extra pound, you know how good you feel when you don't have to suck that last bit of weight off. So I imagine that he'll be stronger going into the octagon on Saturday."

Saturday's event will mark the second time in a row that Makhachev will face a late-notice replacement. His most recent victory came against Dan Hooker, who also stepped in for an injured Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267.

Edited by David Andrew