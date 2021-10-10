×
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez full card results and video highlights

Mackenzie Dern (left), Marina Rodriguez (right) [Image courtesy: @mackenziedern on Instagram]
Frank Bonada
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 10, 2021 04:50 AM IST
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez was yet another action-packed event. It was full of highlight-worthy moments, as well as the emergence of a new top contender in the UFC women's strawweight division.

The preliminary card started the event off with a bang, with knockouts, a submission and one of the most nasty cuts in recent memory. In the build-up to the event, UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez's main card received criticism for being a bit light on name value. However, the fighters paid little heed, with multiple exhilarating bouts littering the five-fight main card.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez Prelim Results

Alexandr Romanov def. Jared Vanderaa via second-round (4:43) TKO (ground & pound)

Damon Jackson def. Charles Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

Lupita Godinez def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via first-round (4:14) submission (armbar)

Steve Garcia def. Charlie Ontiveros via second-round (1:51) TKO (ground strikes).

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez Main Card results

Marina Rodriguez def. Mackenzie Dern via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Randy Brown def. Jared Gooden via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matheus Nicolau def. Tim Elliott via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Mariya Agapova def. Sabina Mazo via third-round (0:53) submission (rear-naked choke).

Chris Gutierrez def. Felipe Corales via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27).

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez highlights

The headline bout of UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez went the full five rounds. Mackenzie Dern was incredibly dominant in round two when she was able to get the fight to the ground. However, for the rest of the contest, Rodriguez was able to keep the fight standing, where she picked Dern apart.

Only one can continue up the strawweight ranks. Let's do this! #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/RNhzwCYB6z
🥋 Just a next-level display of ground prowess from @MackenzieDern! #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/wtD4yfenP8
Marina Rodriguez is a CONTENDER.🇧🇷 @WMMARz is right up there with the strawweight elite after that performance! #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/SVHyxYVMuG
FULL 25 IN THE BOOKS!Scorecards incoming, how'd you see it? 📝 #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/COUlYy0Mld

The co-main event saw UFC welterweights clash as Randy 'Rude Boy' Brown faced off against Jared 'Nite Train' Gooden. Despite dislocating his toe very early in the fight, Randy Brown put on a clinical boxing display to pick up the unanimous decision.

HOW IS HE STILL STANDING?! 🤯 #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/9pTpB7u0z6
🇯🇲 @TouchNgo_ takes the UD victory. How did you have it scored? 📝[ #UFCVegas39 | LIVE on @ESPNPlus ] https://t.co/OasYzb78Ac

UFC flyweights Tim Elliot and Matheus Nicolau put on an intriguing three-round back-and-forth fight. Elliot had success with his wrestling in the first, but Nicolau's superior counter-striking saw him eventually pick up the judges' decision.

Punches flying ✈️ to end an exciting 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes! #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/ld3gJ08Mam
Close fight but Nicolau edges it!🇧🇷 @NicolauMatheus made the necessary adjustments to grab the W. #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/Cf16fIx4Us

Sabina Mazo returned to flyweight in the main card's second fight, taking on the explosive Mariya Agapova. A dominant first round from Agapova quickly set a precedent for how the fight would play out. The Kazakhstani continued to dominate until she knocked Mazo to the ground and quickly followed it up with a rear-naked choke.

🔊 "Ninja stuff!"Interesting call from the corner there, wouldn't you agree @JohnGoodenUK? 👀 #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/SDGwtK4Ql1
NOW THAT'S A CALLOUT!Cross 🇰🇿 @MMA_Mashka at your own peril! #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/7JWzYgrXes

Bantamweights Chris Gutierrez and Felipe Colares opened the UFC Fight Night main card. Both men had moments of success, but the striking of Chris Gutierrez was ultimately enough to see him pick up a decision victory.

GOT HIM REELING DOWN THE STRETCH! 💢Wild finish to this three-round clash between Gutierrez & Colares. #UFCVegas39 https://t.co/eyW5IiSo1o
BY SD! 🗣 @CGutierrezMMA secured the victory! 👏What did your scorecards look like? 📝 https://t.co/1tCczBZojj
