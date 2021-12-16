"I hate that motherf***er" - Derrick Lewis jokingly discusses his coach ahead of UFC Vegas 45

Derrick Lewis will return to the octagon this weekend with a blockbuster main event against fellow heavyweight contender Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night 199 aka UFC Vegas 45 in Nevada.

Ahead of the event at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Lewis sat down for an interview and spoke about his head coach Bob Perez, who is the co-owner of Main Street Boxing and Muaythai gym in Houston:

"Bob the coach means to me nothing. I hate that motherf****r. No, what Bob means to me is pretty cool. He is a cool guy, a short dude and he's fun to be around... He is like a creepy uncle with a moustache. I chose Bob because I believe that he's a little guy. If I want to go home, I could go home. Seriously, he really helped me stay straight and be positive. You know to make sure that I do not steer off the path I need to achieve and be on. So he's a good guy to be around," quipped Lewis.

Watch Derrick Lewis speak about his coach Bob Perez to UFC Europe on Twitter below:

'The Black Beast' holds a 25-8-1 record in his professional MMA career, while Daukaus is 12-3 and on a five-fight winning streak.

Derrick Lewis lost an interim heavyweight title fight to Ciryl Gane at UFC 265 earlier this year

Derrick Lewis last fought Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight championship at UFC 265 in August. He lost the main event encounter via TKO at 4:11 in the third round.

The unbeaten Gane, who is 10-0 in his career, will now square off against heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou in the undisputed title showdown at UFC 270 on January 22, 2022.

Lewis, on the other hand, can get back into the title picture with a dominant victory over Chris Daukaus. He is already tied with Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown for the most knockout wins in UFC history with 12.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence, the 36-year-old former Legacy FC heavyweight titleholder could create a new MMA record this Saturday as well.

Edited by Jack Cunningham