Derrick Lewis surpasses Vitor Belfort and Matt Brown for most knockout wins in UFC history

Derrick Lewis made history at the final UFC Fight Night of the year. He took on Chris Daukaus in the main event of UFC Vegas 45 and knocked out his counterpart in the very first round.

With his thirteenth KO win, Derrick Lewis now tops the leaderboard for most knockouts in UFC history. Prior to his fight with Daukaus, Lewis had shared the spot with former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and welterweight veteran Matt Brown.

Derrick Lewis has knockout victories over the likes of Travis Browne, Marcin Tybura, Alexander Volkov and Curtis Blaydes. His win over Blaydes saw him take on Ciryl Gane for the UFC interim heavyweight title at UFC 265.

Derrick Lewis failed to deliver against Ciryl Gane at UFC 265

Derrick Lewis went on a four-fight winning streak to earn a shot at UFC interim gold earlier this year. He squared off against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265 in Houston, Texas.

Lewis was thoroughly outclassed by the Frenchman throughout the course of the fight. Gane picked apart Lewis for two rounds before securing a TKO finish in the third.

'The Black Beast' recently reflected upon his loss to Gane. According to Lewis, he had put too much pressure on himself ahead of the failed title bid, considering he was fighting in his hometown.

He also revealed that the fight date also marked the thirteenth anniversary of his release from prison, adding to the pressure he put on himself.

Lewis told reporters at the UFC Vegas 45 media day:

“Man, it was just overwhelming fighting in my hometown, all that pressure I had on me. I put all that pressure on myself, you know? It would have been 13 years since the day I got out of prison, and winning the title for the UFC heavyweight champion, it would have just – I put so much pressure on myself. It was just very nerve-racking. I would like to keep fighting in Houston. I love fighting in Houston. It was just that day. I just put so much pressure on myself, you know, so it is what it is.”

Watch Derrick Lewis' full interview at the UFC Vegas 45 media scrum below:

