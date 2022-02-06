Kevin Holland throws shade at 'd**chebag' Sean Strickland moments before UFC Fight Night 200 kicks off

Kevin Holland has seemingly taken a jibe at Sean Strickland moments before the UFC Fight Night 200 card kicks off. The fight card will be headlined by a middleweight bout featuring Strickland who’ll take on fellow contender Jack Hermansson.

Taking to his official Twitter account before the UFC Fight Night 200 (UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland) fight card begins, ‘Trailblazer’ appears to have labeled Strickland a “d**chebag.” Holland tweeted:

“What’s your favorite fight outside of the d**chebag in the main event, on todays #ufc card?”

Both Kevin Holland and Sean Strickland are well-known for their willingness to engage in trash talk with other fighters. 'Trailblazer' and 'Tarzan' craftily utilize their social media accounts and press conference appearances as a means to take jibes at their rivals.

During a recent media scrum, Strickland revealed that his feud with Holland started when ‘Trailblazer’ targeted him on Instagram. ‘Tarzan’ also revealed that Holland challenged him to a fight at the UFC PI (Performance Institute).

However, Sean Strickland purportedly asked to face him in a parking lot instead where the UFC staff won’t be able to break up their fight. Strickland said:

“I see him at the PI the other day, and he’s like, popped out his f**king chest. Like, ‘C’mon,’ like, trying to fight me. And I’m like, Kevin Holland, bro, you have my Instagram, dude. We can’t fight here. Edgar, my boy Edgar, the f**king UFC guy with the abs; he’s gonna break this sh** up. We can’t fight here. You’ve got to f**king call me, we’ll go to this f**king parking lot, and we’ll do the f**king man dance.”

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland will be returning to the welterweight division in his next fight. Holland will fight Alex Oliveira at UFC 272 on March 5th.

Jack Hermansson’s unique approach to dealing with Sean Strickland’s trash talk

Sean Strickland is set to fight Jack Hermansson in a middleweight matchup tonight. Ahead of the clash that could determine the next challenger for the UFC middleweight title, Hermansson spoke to Sportskeeda regarding the fight.

‘The Joker’ revealed that he’s asked his training partners to utilize trash talk against him to help acclimatize himself to Strickland’s trash talk and mental warfare. Hermansson said:

"I have not fought anybody that speaks much. It might have an effect. I don't think it's a big effect or great effect but it's probably gonna be annoying. But you just need to stay focused on your tasks and what you're gonna do. But mentally I'm preparing for it. I know that it might come. I actually asked my sparring partners to talk a little bit of s***. So yeah, we implemented that."

Check out Jack Hermansson's exclusive interview with Sportskeeda below:

