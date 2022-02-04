UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (February 5, 2022)?

The UFC juggernaut heads back to Las Vegas, Nevada for the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland event. The action will go down on Saturday, February 5 at the UFC's Apex facility.

At the top of the fight card, Jack Hermansson will take on Sean Strickland in a clash of top-10 middleweights. Both fighters will be aiming to force their way into the title picture.

In the co-main event, Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov will throw down in what could be another exciting matchup between two rising middleweight prospects. Soriano (8-1) was unbeaten in his pro MMA career until suffering a unanimous decision loss against Brendan Allen in July 2021. On the other hand, Maximov holds a perfect 7-0 record.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details fans need to watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be cancelled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

