UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 5, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will be the next Fight Night event from the promotion and there are some intriguing bouts lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2022.
In a battle of top-10 middleweights, Jack Hermansson will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of the night. 'The Joker' will look to regain momentum after going 2-2 in his last four appearances in the cage. Meanwhile, 'Tarzan' is on a five-fight winning streak and will hope to continue his rise in the division.
In the co-headliner, Punahele Soriano will go up against Nick Maximov in another exciting clash between two rising middleweights. Soriano is currently 8-1 in MMA while Maximov holds an unbeaten 7-0 record.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Timings
Here are the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.
US
The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, February 5. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.
UK
For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, February 5. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, February 6.
India
It will be Sunday, February 6 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Full Card
Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:
Main Card
Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland
Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov
Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris
Sam Alvey vs. Phillip Hawes
Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle
Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson
Preliminary Card
Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano
Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques
Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe
Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar