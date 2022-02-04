UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (February 5, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland will be the next Fight Night event from the promotion and there are some intriguing bouts lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2022.

In a battle of top-10 middleweights, Jack Hermansson will take on Sean Strickland in the main event of the night. 'The Joker' will look to regain momentum after going 2-2 in his last four appearances in the cage. Meanwhile, 'Tarzan' is on a five-fight winning streak and will hope to continue his rise in the division.

UFC @ufc



@JackTheJokerMMA takes on



[ Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] Back next week with a 𝑴𝑨𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑽𝑬 MW matchup 💥@JackTheJokerMMA takes on @SStricklandMMA in a top 10 tilt ⚔️[ #UFCVegas47 | Feb 5 | LIVE on ESPN+ ] https://t.co/6Vn6GSEbpU

In the co-headliner, Punahele Soriano will go up against Nick Maximov in another exciting clash between two rising middleweights. Soriano is currently 8-1 in MMA while Maximov holds an unbeaten 7-0 record.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Timings

Here are the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, February 5. The main card will commence at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UK

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, February 5. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, February 6.

India

It will be Sunday, February 6 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday while the main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Strickland - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main Card

Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

Sam Alvey vs. Phillip Hawes

Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card

Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

Also Read Article Continues below

Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar

Edited by Aziel Karthak