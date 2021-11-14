Watch: Conor McGregor laughs hysterically at Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith's desk analysis; UFC welterweight fires back

Conor McGregor was amused by the desk analysis of Belal Muhammad and Anthony Smith for the UFC Vegas 42 event.

The Irishman posted a video to his Twitter account, where he can be heard roaring with laughter while watching both men perform their punditry duties.

Watch Conor McGregor's video below:

However, Muhammad didn't take long to respond. The top-10 UFC welterweight contender was quick to mock McGregor for his pair of losses to Dustin Poirier this year.

"What kind of meds you on from when Dustin checked ur kick?"

This isn't the first time Muhammad and McGregor have exchanged words on Twitter. 'Remember the Name' previously taunted the former lightweight champ last month. The subject also surrounded the Dubliner's losses to 'The Diamond'.

"If you want checked kicks, look at Dustin."

Anthony Smith, on the other hand, wasn't facing heat from McGregor for the first time either. After 'Lionheart' gave the Irish superstar some flak for his controversial deleted tweets, McGregor called Smith a "zombie" and asked his critics to leave him alone.

Muhammad, ranked No.9 in the welterweight division, is set to fight Stephen Thompson on the UFC's December 18 card. He is coming off a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia.

Meanwhile, Smith has bounced back successfully from his losses to Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic. He is on a three-fight win streak and is ranked No.4 in the 205-pound weight class.

Conor McGregor trolls Max Holloway ahead of the UFC Vegas 42 main event

It's no secret Conor McGregor doesn't agree with Max Holloway proclaiming himself to be the best boxer in the UFC. Just hours before Holloway's fight against Yair Rodriguez, 'The Notorious' took to Twitter to state that anyone who claims to be the best boxer can't afford to absorb many strikes.

"Best boxer my a** crack. The guys been smacked the most smacks in ufc history! Most shots absorbed is not best boxer guys I’m sorry, and I love the kid."

Edited by Harvey Leonard