"If someone gets dropped it doesn’t mean you call the fight off" - Henry Cejudo slams referee for stopping Khaos Williams vs. Miguel Baeza at UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez

Henry Cejudo has given his take on the stoppage in the welterweight bout between Khaos Williams and Miguel Baeza.

Cejudo asserted that the referee stopped the fight early, believing that Baeza ought to have been given a chance to show that he could still intelligently defend himself.

Following the conclusion of the back-and-forth bout between Williams and Baeza, Henry Cejudo took to his Twitter account to comment on the finish. The former two-weight UFC champion tagged UFC president Dana White in a tweet, which read:

“These refs really have to get checked. If someone gets dropped it doesn’t mean you call the fight off! To many refs calling the fights early @danawhite”

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo These refs really have to get checked. If someone gets dropped it doesn’t mean you call the fight off! To many refs calling the fights early @danawhite These refs really have to get checked. If someone gets dropped it doesn’t mean you call the fight off! To many refs calling the fights early @danawhite https://t.co/LH643k4SSj

The welterweight matchup between Khaos Williams and Miguel Baeza was scheduled for three rounds and took place on the main card portion of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez event.

Williams stalked his opponent across the octagon but was unable to connect cleanly due to Baeza’s brilliant counter striking skills. Barring a couple of low blows, 'The Oxfighter' consistently showcased crisp striking.

The grappling exchanges saw Khaos Williams using ground strikes. Baeza, meanwhile, focused mainly on leg-lock submission attempts. Nevertheless, most of the action transpired on the feet.

The second round saw both fighters exchange heavy leather. Williams found success with punches, but it was Baeza who appeared to be getting the upper hand, primarily due to his calf kicks.

That said, Khaos Williams seemingly picked up on his dangerous opponent's calf-kick tactic. Williams eventually timed and caught Baeza with a beautiful combination that ended with a right hook. The shot floored Baeza and the referee stepped in to wave the fight off.

Baeza regained consciousness almost immediately and didn’t seem happy with the stoppage. The fight’s official result was a third-round TKO win for Khaos Williams.

Khaos Williams aims to make a mark in a stacked UFC welterweight division

Khaos Williams is one of the top rising stars in the UFC welterweight division today. Williams, known for his KO power and granite chin, competes in one of the most stacked divisions in the promotion. It’s a weight class that’s currently ruled by the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter, 170-pound king Kamaru Usman.

The 27-year-old still has a way to go before he reaches the upper echelons of the division. That said, in his post-fight octagon interview, Williams highlighted that he is a real threat at 170 pounds.

Catch Khaos Williams' post-fight interview below:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Harvey Leonard