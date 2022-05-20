UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (May 21, 2022)?

The UFC is heading back to its Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada for a second straight week to put on UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira. The action will go down this Saturday, May 21, and fight fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the fight card will be a women's bantamweight showdown as No.2-ranked contender Holly Holm faces No.5-ranked Ketlen Vieira. Both women will be looking for a convincing win to set themselves up for a potential title shot.

Watch Holm vs. Vieira fight preview below:

The co-main event will see Michel Pereira attempt to break into the welterweight top 15 when he faces No.14-ranked Santiago Ponzinibbio.

In another fun matchup, Dana White's Contender Series alumni Chidi Njokuani and Dusko Todorovic will clash in a middleweight contest. 'Chidi Bang Bang' will head into UFC Vegas 55 hoping to secure his fourth straight finish inside the cage.

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira - Television and live streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Vieira live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for the UFC Fight Night event will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 per month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Watch the best highlights of some of the fighters competing at the UFC Fight Night event:

