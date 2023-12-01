UFC Fight Night: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 2, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion is headed to the Moody Center for UFC fight night in Austin, Texas. UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan (also known as UFC Austin) will take place on December 2, 2023, and will feature a series of thrilling matchups involving top contenders and plenty of notable fighters.

In the main event of UFC Austin, No.4 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush will square off against the highly touted Arman Tsarukyan, who is ranked four spots below Dariush at No.8.

Beneil Dariush comes into this bout hoping to rebound from his first-round TKO defeat at the hands of Charles Oliveira at UFC 289 in June. He saw his eight-fight win streak getting snapped in his loss to the Brazilian and so, Dariush will look to get back into title contention with a win on Saturday.

Arman Tsarukyan, on the other hand, will look to pick up his fourth consecutive victory when he returns to the octagon this weekend. In his latest outing in June, he dispatched Joaquim Silva via third-round TKO.

Tsarukyan now has an opportunity to burst into the divisional top five and take another step towards lightweight gold with a statement-making performance.

Watch the promo for UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan fbelow:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Dariush vs. Tsarukyan card?

Bobby Green will also feature on the UFC Austin as he faces Jalin Turner in another exciting lightweight scrap in the night's co-main event.

'King' is coming off two consecutive finishes of Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson this year. The Californian will look to carry that momentum into this fight and continue his ascent in the 155 lbs division.

Jalin Turner, meanwhile, accepted this bout on short notice to replace an injured Dan Hooker. 'The Tarantula' will enter this fight hoping to bounce back from two straight split decision losses against Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker earlier this year.

The UFC Austin card will also see former two-time UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo make his bantamweight debut to take on Rob Font.

Also on the card, former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum makes his 170-pound debut as he takes on Sean Brady, who hopes to rebound from his first career defeat against Belal Muhammad last year.

In another intriguing matchup, UFC veteran Clay Guida makes his 36th octagon appearance to take on Joaquim Silva in a lightweight clash.

UFC Austin will also see Punahele Soriano square off against Dustin Stoltzfus in a battle of middleweights.

Watch the top finishes from some of the fighters competing at UFC Austin below: