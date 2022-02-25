UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - What channel is the UFC fight tonight (February 26, 2022)?

The UFC is headed back to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green event. The action will go down on Saturday, February 26 and the fight fans are in for a treat.

At the top of the card, No. 4-ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev will take on UFC veteran Bobby Green in a five-round clash. The fight will be contested at 160 lb catchweight. It has the potential to shape the future of the lightweight division and both fighters will look to register a win.

In the co-headliner, Misha Cirkunov will continue his quest in the middleweight division. He will be desperately looking to secure a win against Wellington Turman who, like Cirkunov, has lacked consistency in the cage.

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green - Television and Live Streaming

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green live on television and online platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India.

United States

The UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Green prelims and main card will be streamed live on ESPN Plus. Those who do not have a subscription can purchase one for $74.99 annually.

However, it would be more economical for viewers to purchase the UFC Bundle. It comes at $99.98 with a one-year ESPN Plus subscription and access to UFC events.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News, written as ESPNews. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free BT Sport monthly passes are available at £25 and can be canceled at any time.

India

The main card will be broadcast live on Indian television on channels Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi). The main card will be simulcast on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Aziel Karthak