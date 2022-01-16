Jon Anik hails Calvin Kattar's coach as 2022 Coach of the Year after victory over Giga Chikadze

Calvin Kattar delivered a technical masterclass on his way to a dominant decision win over Giga Chikadze in the first UFC headliner of 2022. Kattar's coach Tyson Chartier was heaped with praise following 'The Boston Finisher's' spectacular performance.

UFC commentator Jon Anik was quick to applaud Chartier for Kattar's emphatic comeback. This performance from Kattar was his first fight since being thoroughly schooled by Max Holloway. Picking Chartier as the 'Coach of the Year', Anik wrote on Twitter:

"Think I’m going @TysonChartier for 2022 Coach of the Year! What an absolute force for the New England Cartel. Masterfully guided Kattar back from that Holloway loss and tonite they turn in a career-best effort as an underdog v. guy who was 7-0 in the UFC. Reppin’ the region HARD!"

Tyson Chartier was also praised by ESPN's Marc Raimondi for directing Calvin Kattar's comeback after the Holloway loss. Raimondi believes Kattar's dominance on Saturday night is a product of patience. Raimondi wrote on Twitter:

"Do not overlook how Calvin Kattar, coach Tyson Chartier and his team handled Kattar’s damaging loss to Max Holloway in January 2021. Kattar didn’t train with contact until last summer. They were patient, let him heal up. And this performance was the product of that. #UFCVegas46"

Tyson Chartier on Calvin Kattar's loss to Max Holloway

Calvin Kattar returned to the octagon almost exactly a year after his devastating loss to Max Holloway. Many fans and pundits had predicted that Kattar might never bounce back after the beating he took from the former UFC featherweight champion.

But Kattar's coach Tyson Chartier claims the New England native wasn't shaken by his loss to Holloway. According to Chartier, the loss only prepared 'The Boston Finisher' to move onto the next level. Chartier said in an interview with Sherdog:

“I think there was a misconception among the media maybe that that fight shook his confidence or something like that, but he is still hungry. [That fight] showed him like, ‘Okay, I got to feel that level, now I gotta figure out how to get there.’ That’s what the whole last year has been about, resting and then trying to figure out how to get to that next level. He’s in a good place mentally, we had a great camp, I think 13 weeks, now we’re sitting like almost 14 weeks that we’ve been in camp, so [there was] plenty of time to prepare for Giga. It’s been good."

Watch Chartier's interview with Sherdog below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim