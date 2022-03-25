"They could have settled it in the ring" - Kai Kara-France weighs in on Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington altercation

Kai Kara-France isn't impressed with how Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington handled their rivalry. The flyweight contender recently chimed in with his thoughts on reports that Masvidal attacked Covington at a Miami steak house.

Kara-France doesn't seem to understand why both men fought conservatively in the octagon and proceeded to continue feuding outside the cage. Catching up with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, Kara-France said:

"They had all the chance to fight when they were in the ring, you know. All the smack chat, all this beef, they could've settled it in the ring but Covington just wanted to hug him and just lay on top of him. And you know, Masvidal didn't really do much either. He was just kind of content of just sitting there. I thought he was coming in better-conditioned and ready for that kind of style of fight."

The Kiwi is of the belief that Masvidal and Covington could've settled their differences had they "thrown down" instead of resorting to "hugging." He added:

"Like they're talking all this [trash], saying, 'I'm gonna hurt this guy, put him in a hospital.' All you did was really hug him and sat on his back. You want an exciting fight and when you're talking about the violence, you had the chance of doing it. And now the beef is still happening outside of the cage and it could've been easily settled if they actually just threw down."

Watch our exclusive interview with Kai Kara-France below:

"It's good to be in the conversation" - Kai Kara-France on being called out by Deiveson Figueiredo

Kai Kara-France welcomed flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo's callout. Although he acknowledged that he might not fight for the belt until Figueiredo settles his rivalry with Brandon Moreno, the 28-year-old said he's happy to be "in the conversation" for a title shot. He went on:

"I'm looking forward to it. These guys have a great rivalry and it's good to be in the conversation, you know. Figueiredo calling me out after his last fight – saying he wants to fight me – it's great to be in the conversation. But I've got a big challenge in front of me so that's what I'm focused on for the moment."

For now, Kara-France is gearing up for a potential title eliminator against Askar Askarov. The 125-pound contenders will collide on the main card of Saturday's UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus.

Fans in India can watch UFC Fight Night - Blaydes vs Daukaus LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 27th March 2022 from 4:30 AM IST.

