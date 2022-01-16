UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

After a hiatus of nearly a month, the UFC kicked off 2022 with a bang as Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze delivered on all fronts.

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze blew the roof off the UFC Apex with their 25-minute barn-burner. They took home the 'Fight of the Night' honor along with a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Viacheslav Borshchev and Jake Collier came away with the 'Performance of the Night' honors. Both were rewarded a bonus of $50,000 each.

Damon Martin @DamonMartin



Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (duh)



Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev and Jake Collier #UFCVegas46 bonuses:Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (duh)Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev and Jake Collier #UFCVegas46 bonuses:Fight of the Night: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (duh) Performance of the Night: Viacheslav Borshchev and Jake Collier

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze ends with 'The Boston Finisher' getting his hand raised

Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze went to war for five full rounds in the main event of UFC Vegas 46. In his first appearance since the loss to Max Holloway in January 2021, Kattar proved that he is still a top contender in the featherweight division.

The 33-year-old somewhat surprisingly outstruck Chikadze, an experienced kickboxer and excellent striker. 'The Boston Finisher' scored a unanimous decision win. The judges scored the fight 50-45, 50-45 and 50-44.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze saw a heavyweight clash between Jake Collier and Chase Sherman. Collier made quick work of Sherman, finishing him via a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

A flyweight scrap between Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bantorin also went down at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. The two delivered an entertaining back-and-forth fight. Royval came away with a split-decision victory.

With the victory, 'Raw Dawg' broke his two-fight skid in the UFC.

Katlyn Chookagian faced off against Jennifer Maia in a flyweight contest at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze. Chookagian cruised to a uanimous decision victory with all three judges scoring the fight 30-27 in her favor.

'Blonde Fighter' is now tied with flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko for the most wins (8) in the 125 lbs division.

Viacheslav Borshchev and Dakota Bush went toe-to-toe in a lightweight scrap at UFC Vegas 46. Borshchev scored a highly impressive TKO victory by finishing Bush with a vicious body shot in the second round.

With the victory, 'Slava' extended his winning streak to four.

The main card of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze kicked off with a featherweight matchup between Bill Algeo and Joanderson Brito. The fight went the full 15 minutes and ended with Algeo winning via unanimous decision.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by C. Naik