"Did you do your research?" - Michael Bisping had a hilarious question for Dominick Cruz at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze

Michael Bisping had a hilarious question for Dominick Cruz at tonight’s UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze event.

Taking a jibe at Cruz’s past criticism regarding other UFC commentators for purportedly not doing their “homework”, Bisping asked ‘The Dominator’ whether he himself had done his research.

At a UFC 269 media day event in December 2021, Cruz criticized MMA legend Daniel Cormier’s UFC commentary work.

Cruz stated:

“When it comes to Daniel Cormier, you know I usually mute it. I love DC, he is my friend. But to me, from my experience, he doesn't do the homework. He wants to get in and out. Get the job done, make his money and I think he cares about us. But it is just different, he doesn't do the preparation. He might now. I am hoping he watches some film this time on me. So he knows what I'm doing and why I am doing it. But I'm not going to hold my breath on that. That's for sure.”

DC and Cruz had a conversation on Cormier's YouTube channel regarding his aforementioned comments and respectfully buried the hatchet.

Michael Bisping, too, joined their conversation and jested with both Cormier and Cruz, as seen below:

While Cormier and Cruz have seemingly moved on from the incident, Bisping now appears to have revisited it by jibing at Cruz about his research as a commentator.

Cruz and ‘The Count’ are working as commentators at the ongoing UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze event. Bisping tweeted a video of his interaction with Cruz at the event and stated:

“So, 1 pm, which is in 18 minutes, we’re live on ESPN.” Bisping turned his attention to Dominick Cruz added, “Dominick, I’ve got one question – One question – Did you do your research?”

Dominick Cruz jestingly responded by saying:

“All I’m wishing is that we had a ‘mute’ button.”

Watch Bisping’s hilarious interaction with Cruz below:

Sean O’Malley on a potential matchup against Dominick Cruz

In an appearance on Michael Bisping’s Believe You Me podcast, UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley emphasized that beating a star like him could possibly earn 'The Dominator' a title shot.

Lobbying for a fight against Cruz, ‘Sugar’ stated:

“When Dominick Cruz comes out and says he doesn't want to fight me, he wants to fight up, beating me could get some of those guys a title shot, realistically.”

Neither O’Malley’s nor Cruz’s respective next fights and comeback dates have been revealed as of yet.

Cruz has consistently maintained that he’d like to face fighters who are ranked higher than him rather than face lower-ranked bantamweights like O’Malley. 'Sugar' is currently No.12 in the UFC's bantamweight rankings.

