UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (January 15, 2022)?

The UFC is back with its first fight card of the year. UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze is the first event of the year and has some intriguing bouts lined up. The event is set to take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 15, 2022.

A featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and kickboxing phenom Giga Chikadze will headline the main card. 'The Boston Finisher' is coming off a loss against Max Holloway, while 'The Ninja' is on a nine-fight winning streak.

The co-headliner will see Jake Collier go up against Chase Sherman in a heavyweight showdown. The main card will also feature a much-anticipated rematch between Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze - Timings

Here are the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

The prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT on Saturday, January 15. The main pay-per-view card will commence from 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT.

UK

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9 PM GMT on Saturday, January 15. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday, January 16.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, January 16 in India before the show kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday while the main card will get underway from 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Chikadze - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main Card

Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Dakota Bush vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Bill Algeo vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary Card

Jamie Pickett vs. Joseph Holmes

Court McGee vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Brian Kelleher vs. Kevin Croom

Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown

