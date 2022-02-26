"Not many fighter can call themselves elite" - Khabib Nurmagomedov considers Islam Makhachev as one of the 20 'elite' fighters in UFC

Islam Makhachev is currently inching closer to his main event clash against Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49. Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that he rates his protégé as one of the most elite fighters in the UFC.

A recent video uploaded by Anatomy of a Fighter documented Makhachev's training session ahead of his catchweight bout against late replacement Bobby Green. In the video, Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen talking up Makhachev's skills.

'The Eagle' compared Makhachev's skills to that of Bobby Green and declared that the Makhachkala native pipped Green in every sphere, except perhaps experience, which he described as being equal to Green's.

"There is levels, you know. There is fighters, there is champions, and there is elite. My opinion is like [Islam Makhachev] is elite in UFC right now. Not many fighter can call themselves elite. There's almost 700 fighters in UFC not all of them, maybe 20, maybe 20 guys a little, maybe. But I think a little bit less than 20," said Nurmagomedov.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov describe Makhachev's qualities below:

Islam Makhachev admits Bobby Green has a lot of heart

In a recent interaction with ESPN's Megan Olivi, Islam Makhachev admitted that Bobby Green had a lot of courage and heart to accept a last-minute fight against him.

The Russian also credited Green with having reasonable striking and boxing skills. However, he declared that he did not plan to stand and bang with his lightweight contemporary come fight night. Makhachev vowed to test Green's wrestling and grappling pedigree after the sound of the first bell.

"He's good, you know. He have, for sure, big heart because he took this fight before one week and he have good boxing. He have like a little bit striking skills. But I'm gonna check his wrestling and grappling skills tomorrow," said Makhachev.

Catch Makhachev's interaction with Megan Olivi right here:

Makhachev was initially on a collision course with Beneil Dariush to compete in a lightweight title eliminator. However, an injury forced Dariush out of their clash, leaving behind a void that was later filled by 'King'.

Makhachev and Green are now set to lock horns at a catchweight of 160lbs at UFC Vegas 49. The event will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 26.

