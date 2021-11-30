"It's very interesting" - Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals 'private news' regarding Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed 'private news' involving his good friend Islam Makhachev. According to 'The Eagle', Makhachev will receive double the usual $50,000 UFC fight bonus if he finishes Dariush during their fight next February.

Islam Makhachev and Dariush will headline a UFC Fight Night on February 26, 2022 in a blockbuster five-round lightweight encounter.

Speaking with ESPN journalist Marc Raimondi, former lightweight champion Khabib stressed that the winner of Dariush vs. Makhachev will fight for the title in the UFC's 155-pound weight class.

He added that a bit more money will also be on the line for No.4 lightweight contender Makhachev:

"Truly and one hundred per cent number one contenders' fight [Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev]. Who's gonna win, they are gonna fight for the title. UFC told this to Islam. If he beat Dariush, like he gonna fight for the title. And UFC told you know if Islam finish him, they're gonna give him double bonus. It is very interesting! This is like just private news. I just want to share with you and fans. UFC really really want this fight. I don't know about Dariush's situation [on the bonus] though," quipped Khabib.

Islam Makhachev has finished his last three opponents in 2021 with three different submission moves

Islam Makhachev currently holds a 21-1 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. He is on a nine-bout winning streak since losing to Adriano Martins via knockout at UFC 192 back in October 2015.

Much like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev also has a grappling-heavy fighting style having wrestled most of his life in Dagestan. He is also a Combat Sambo world champion like the former.

Islam Makhachev was also initially trained by Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He is being coached by the American Kickboxing Academy's Javier Mendez right now.

Makhachev has finished his last three opponents using three different submission moves — Dan Hooker via a kimura at UFC 267 in October this year, Thiago Moises via a rear-naked choke at UFC Vegas 31 in July and Drew Dober via an arm-triangle choke at UFC 259 in March.

