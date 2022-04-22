UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - April 23, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut. The event is set to take place this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the UFC's Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, former champion Jessica Andrade will take on fellow Brazilian Amanda Lemos in a strawweight bout. The fight carries significant title implications and will help shape the future of the division ruled by Rose Namajunas.

In the co-main event of UFC Fight Night this Saturday, undefeated heavyweight Alexander Romanov will take on Chase Sherman. The former doesn't have a strong recent record inside the cage.

Also on the main card, 40-year-old veteran Clay Guida will take on 26-year-old young prospect Claudio Puelles.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Isaac Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

Preston Parsons

After suffering a submission loss to Valdir Araujo in 2017, Preston Parsons (9-3) rattled off four submission wins in a row. The 26-year-old then stepped up to take a short notice bout against Daniel Rodriguez in his UFC debut where he suffered a first-round TKO loss.

Evan Elder

Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Elder Elder (7-0) is set to make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. 'The Phenom' has ended five of his seven bouts via finishes.

Jordan Wright

Jordan Wright (12-2) fell short in his most recent UFC appearance last December, suffering a first-round TKO against Brazilian knockout artist Bruno Silva. 'The Beverly Hills Ninja' is 2-2 in his last four outings.

Marc-Andre Barriault

After suffering three consecutive losses since his promotional debut, Marc-Andre Barriault (13-5) recorded his first back-to-back wins under the UFC banner last year. However, his most recent bout against Chidi Njokuani last February saw him suffer the first stoppage loss of his MMA career.

Dwight Grant

Dwight Grant (11-4) has alternated losses and wins in his four UFC bouts. Most recently, 'The Body Snatcher' dropped a split decision against Francisco Trinaldo last October.

Sergey Khandozhko

Khandozhko was handed his first UFC loss by Rustam Khabilov (26-6) in last bout in November 2019. Prior to that loss, the Russian was on a three-fight win streak. 'Honda' will look to get back to winning ways when he takes on Grant at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Tyson Pedro

After a strong start to his UFC career, Tyson Pedro (7-3) has had mixed results in more recent times, going 1-3 in his past four bouts. The Australian is coming off a TKO loss to Mauricio Rua back in December 2018 and will be stepping inside the octagon for the first time since that loss.

Isaac Villanueva

Much like his opponent, Isaac Villanueva (18-13) hasn't been in good form in his last few fights, going 1-4 in his past five appearances. 'Hurricane Ike' finished in his last two fights in 2021.

Qileng Aori

After racking up six consecutive wins, Qileng Aori (18-9) dropped two unanimous decision losses in both of his UFC fights. The 'Mongolian Murderer' will hope to record his first UFC win when he takes on Else at this weekend's UFC Fight Night event.

Cameron Else

Cameron Else (10-8) will also have the opportunity to score his first UFC win after suffering a TKO defeat against Kyler Phillips in his promotional debut in October 2020. Before his loss to Phillips, 'Camchida' was riding a six-fight win streak. All of those wins came via a first-round finish.

Marcin Prachnio

Marcin Prachnio (15-5) will head into UFC Fight Night this weekend looking to record his third consecutive victory. The Polish won his latest bout with a second-round TKO against Isaac Villanueva last June.

Philipe Lins

Philipe Lins (14-5) is fresh off two losses in 2020, and the Brazilian will be searching for his first win under the UFC banner when he makes the walk this weekend at UFC Fight Night.

Dean Barry

Dean Barry (4-1) is set to make his UFC debut on the back of three consecutive first-round TKO wins. The Irishman last competed in December 2021, where he dispatched Drew Lipton in just 21 seconds.

Mike Jackson

It’s been over three years since Mike Jackson (0-1) stepped foot inside the UFC octagon. 'The Truth' was last seen in action in 2018 when he beat Phil 'CM Punk' Brooks to a unanimous decision.

However, the win was overturned and ruled a no contest after Jackson tested positive for marijuana. Prior to that loss, the 37-year-old suffered a first-round submission loss against Mickey Gall.

