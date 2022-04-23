UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (April 23, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade is the next exciting Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut. There are some intriguing matchups lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place this Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An intriguing women's strawweight bout between Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos sits at the top of the card at this Saturday's UFC Fight Night event.

Lemos will be in her fight main event UFC bout this weekend. She will hope to make the most of the opportunity when she steps inside the octagon against the former 115 pound champion in Andrade.

The co-main event will see crafty veteran Clay Guida make the walk to the octagon for his 33rd UFC appearance. He will take on a much younger opponent in Claudio Puelles.

Also on the main card, surging heavyweight Alexander Romanov will attempt to continue his dominance when he goes up against Chase Sherman. The latter will be returning to the UFC just days after getting cut by the organization following a three-fight losing skid. Sherman will be filling in for Tanner, who suffered an undisclosed injury.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Timings

The following are the UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:

United States

The prelims will kick off at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT on Saturday, April 23, and the main card will commence at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, April 23. The main card will begin at 1 AM GMT AM GMT on Sunday, April 24.

India

Due to the time difference, Indian viewers will have to watch the event on Sunday, April 24. The prelims will start at 3:30 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 6:30 AM IST.

Watch the promo for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade below:

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:

Main Card

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Preliminary Card

Preston Parsons vs. Evan Elder

Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

Tyson Pedro vs. Isaac Villanueva

Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

