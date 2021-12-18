UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight?

UFC Fight Night Lewis vs. Daukaus will be UFC's final event of the year and it be headlined by an explosive heavyweight showdown between No. 3- ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis and rising prospect Chris Daukaus.

It is set to take place on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are multiple crackstream, Reddit stream and buffstream alternatives to watch the event.

The main event of the night will witness a heavyweight showdown between Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus, each of whom is considered a knockout artist in the division. Lewis has four wins in his last five bouts, while Daukaus has five straight wins on his resume.

The co-headliner will pit longtime welterweight contender Stephen Thompson against the No. 10-ranked welterweight Belal Muhammad. 'Wonderboy', who is currently ranked No. 5, attempted to win the welterweight strap twice but lost both times to Tyron Woodley back in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, 'Remember The Name' has been victorious in his last five UFC appearances, with one no contest.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Television and Live Streaming

Read on to find out all the necessary details about television channels and online platforms where you can legally watch UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus card on in the United States, United Kingdom and India.

United States

The entire UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus. The event is priced at $69.99 for existing ESPN Plus subscribers. Plans are available at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

The UFC Bundle is an excellent option for non-subscribers to get access to ESPN Plus at a pocket-friendly rate. It comes with a one-year subscription to the platform along with access to UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus at $89.98.

The Disney Plus Bundle is another alternative that costs $83.98 in total. You can pay $13.99 per month for access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus and ad-inclusive Hulu.

The preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus will also be available on ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN News, written as ESPNews, which is currently accessible via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV and YouTube TV. All of these platforms have their own subscriptions.

The UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims will be available for streaming on UFC Fight Pass as well, which is available at a cost of $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. This will give you access to live UFC prelims and the full library of previous UFC and affiliate promotional fights.

United Kingdom

The UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims and main card will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom and simulcast on the BT Sport app and website. Contract-free monthly passes are available at £25, which are cancellable at any time. BT Broadband ownership is not required to purchase the passes.

However, those who want a long-term subscription added to their existing BT Broadband or BT TV packages can go for the 'Sport' contract at £15 a month or the premium 'Big Sport' contract at £40 a month. Sky TV customers can add BT Sport to their television with a £20 per month contract too.

India

In India, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus main card will be available for streaming live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at ₹299 for a month, ₹699 for six months and ₹999 for a full year. The event will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

Edited by Prem Deshpande