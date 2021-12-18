UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (December 18, 2021)?

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus will be the UFC's last event of the year and it will take place on December 18th, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will be headlined by two-time UFC heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis, who faces surging prospect Chris Daukaus.

The co-headliner will see the No. 5-ranked welterweight Stephen Thompson take on promising welterweight contender Belal Muhammad.

In the main card opener, UFC veteran Cub Swanson will take on Darren Elkins in a featherweight showdown.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Timing

Here's UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus timings for the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

US

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET on December 18th. The main card will commence from 7 PM ET.

UK

For UK audiences, UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus prelims will get underway at 10:00 PM GMT on Saturday, December 18th. The main card will begin at 12 AM GMT on Sunday.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, December 19th in India before UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus finally kicks off. The prelims will start at 2:30 AM IST on Sunday. The main card will get underway at 5:30 AM IST.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus card this weekend.

Main Card

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus (heavyweight) - Main Event

Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad (welterweight) - Co-main

Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill (women’s strawweight)

Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon (bantamweight)

Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight)

Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry (bantamweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker (heavyweight)

Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto (women’s flyweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell (featherweight)

Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson (women’s featherweight)

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian (heavyweight)

Also Read Article Continues below

Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt (lightweight)

Edited by Josh Evanoff