UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - April 16, 2022: Know the prelim fighters competing at the event

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad will be the next Fight Night effort from the MMA juggernaut. The event will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the UFC's Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card will be headlined by a welterweight showdown between No.5-ranked contender Vicente Luque and No.6-ranked Belal Muhammad.

Taking the co-main spot at the UFC Fight Night will be a middleweight clash between Caio Borralho and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with a host of intriguing matchups involving several emerging talents across divisions.

The UFC Fight Night preliminary card is set to kick off at 5.30 PM ET/ 2.30 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad preliminary card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Devin Clark vs. William Knight

Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad

Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins

Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson

Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday

Trey Ogden vs. Jordan Leavitt

Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes

Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom

Devin Clark

Devin Clark (12-6) will enter the octagon at UFC Fight Night on the heels of two consecutive defeats. His most recent UFC outing last September saw him drop a unanimous decision against Ion Cutelaba.

William Knight

William Knight (11-3) last competed in the UFC just two months ago, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss against Maxim Grishin. After the loss, his record in the promotion stands at 3-2.

Lina Lansberg

Lina Lansberg (10-5) has been away from the octagon for more than two years now. 'Elbow Queen' last competed in the UFC in January 2020 when she suffered a unanimous decision loss against Sara McMann.

Pannie Kianzad

Pannie Kianzad (15-6) was on a four-fight win streak before suffering a unanimous decision loss to Raquel Pennington last September. The upcoming UFC Fight Night event is an opportunity she needs to get back in the win column and climb to the top.

Drakkar Klose

After scoring three consecutive unanimous decision wins, Drakkar Klose (11-2) was put to sleep with a massive left hand in his last UFC bout against Beneil Dariush. At Saturday's UFC Fight Night event, Klose will be making his first octagon appearance in over two years.

Brandon Jenkins

Much like his opponent, Brandon Jenkins (15-8) was also riding a three-fight win streak before getting stopped in his latest octagon appearance, which was his UFC debut. 'The Human Highlight Reel' now has the opportunity to live up to his moniker and record an impressive first win under the UFC banner when he takes on Klose.

Rafa Garcia

Rafa Garcia (12-2) made his UFC debut last March and began his promotional journey by dropping a pair of decisions. The 27-year-old bounced back from those losses by defeating Natan Levy via unanimous decision to improve his UFC record to 1-2. At this weekend's Fight Night, 'Gifted' will take on a fighter who is yet to have any success in the UFC.

Jesse Ronson

Jesse Ronson (21-10) has had one of the unluckiest runs with the promotion. 'The Body Snatcher' first made his UFC debut back in 2013 only to lose three consecutive split-decisions. The 36-year-old made his way back into the UFC in July 2020 to record a submission win over Nicolas Dalby, which was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test. Ronson will now make his first UFC appearance in nearly two years.

Chris Barnett

After an unsuccessful debut, Chris Barnett (22-7) made a strong comeback by scoring a second-round TKO over Gian Villante in his second and most recent outing. 'Huggy Bear' is determined to record his second straight win against a streaking Martin Buday.

Martin Buday

Martin Buday (9-1) is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over Lorenzo Hood in the Dana White's Contender Series. At this weekend's UFC Fight Night event, 'Badys' will make his promotional debut and will look to extend his unbeaten run to nine wins.

Trey Ogden

Trey Ogden (15-4) is set to make his promotional debut at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event on the back of four submission wins. His most recent win came over JJ Okanovich in Fury FC, where he dispatched his opponent via arm-triangle choke. He will now hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout against Jordon Leavitt this weekend.

Jordan Leavitt

A product of the Dana White's Contender Series, Jordan Leavitt (9-1) suffered his only loss when he went up against Claudio Puelles in his second UFC appearance last June. He quickly bounced back from that defeat by scoring a submission win over Matt Sayles in December. 'The Monkey King' now has the opportunity to get back on a win streak when he takes on Trey Ogden at UFC Fight Night.

Sam Hughes

Sam Hughes (5-4) will enter UFC Fight Night this Saturday looking to snap a three-fight skid and earn her first win under the UFC banner. 'Sampage' last competed against Luana Pinheiro in November 2021 and lost via unanimous decision.

Istela Nunes

Istela Nunes (6-2) will also be looking to secure her first win with the promotion after coming up short in her first UFC bout. The 29-year-old lost her promotional debut against Ariane Carnelossi via rear-naked choke last October.

Heili Alateng

Heili Alateng (14-8) was last seen in action against Gustavo Lopez last September, a fight that ended in a draw. 'The Mongolian Knight' now has the chance to record his first victory since 2019.

Kevin Croom

Kevin Croom (21-14), who is fresh off a loss to Brian Kelleher in January, will be desperately looking to get his hand raised at UFC Fight Night this Saturday. 'Crash' won his UFC debut against Roosevelt Roberts in September 2020, but the decision was overturned due to Croom's marijuana use. Since then, he has competed in two UFC bouts, both of which he lost via unanimous decision.

