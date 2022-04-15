UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (April 16, 2022)?

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad is the next exciting Fight Night offering from the MMA juggernaut and there are some intriguing matchups lined up for the fans. The event is set to take place this Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event, Belal Muhammad will take on Vicente Luque in a welterweight showdown. The two fighters first matched up in November 2016 with the Brazilian emerging victorious with a first-round knockout.
Since that fight, both men have found success and climbed into the top six of the divisional rankings. At Fight Night this weekend, they will battle once again hoping to surge into the title picture.
In the co-main event spot, undefeated fighter Gadzhi Omargadzhiev will clash against Caio Borralho in a middleweight bout. Both fighters are making their promotional debuts at UFC Fight Night this Saturday and will look to steal the show when they perform on the big stage.
The main card will feature another exciting matchup between Miguel Baeza and Andre Fialho in a welterweight bout.
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - Timings
The following are the UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad timings for the United States, the United Kingdom, and India:
United States
The prelims will kick off at 5.30 PM ET/ 2.30 PM PT on Saturday, April 16, and the main card will commence at 8.30 PM ET/ 5.30 PM PT.
United Kingdom
For UK audiences, the prelims will get underway at 9:30 PM GMT on Saturday, April 16. The main card will begin at 12:30 AM GMT on Sunday, April 17.
India
Indian viewers will have to watch the event on Sunday, April 17. The prelims will start at 3:00 AM IST, while the main card will get underway at 6:00 AM IST.
Watch the promo for the Fight Night below:
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - Full card
Here are all the fighters competing on the upcoming fight card this weekend:
Main Card
Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad
Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev
Andre Fialho vs. Miguel Baeza
Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu
Pat Sabatini vs. TJ Laramie
Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa
Preliminary Card
Devin Clark vs. William Knight
Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad
Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins
Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson
Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday
Trey Ogden vs. Jordan Leavitt
Sam Hughes vs. Istela Nunes
Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom