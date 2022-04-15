UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad - April 16, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to the Apex Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for its upcoming UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad event. The Fight Night event is set to take place this Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Headlining the dynamic card will be a clash of top-ranked welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad. The two welterweights will battle for the second time and the winner will be well positioned to continue climbing up the board.

The co-main event will see Caio Borralho lock horns with Gadzhi Omargadzhiev in a middleweight showdown.

The main card of UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 8.30 PM ET/ 5.30 PM PT and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad below.

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Vicente Luque vs Belal Muhammad

Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Andre Fialho vs. Miguel Baeza

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Yanan Wu

Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie

Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa

Vicente Luque

Vicente Luque (21-7) will head into UFC Fight Night on a four-fight winning streak. A well-known finisher, 'The Silent Assassin' finished off all of his last four opponents inside the cage with his most recent win coming over Michael Chiesa last August.

Belal Muhammad

Belal Muhammad (20-3) has gone 10-1 in the promotion since getting knocked out by Luque in their first encounter in November 2016. In his most recent outing, 'Remember the Name' dominated UFC veteran Stephen Thompson en route to a one-sided decision at UFC Fight Night 199.

Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho (10-1) earned his UFC contract after scoring a first-round TKO over Jesse Murray at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2021: Week 8 last October. The Brazilian is unbeaten in his last nine bouts, which includes a no-contest.

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev

Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-0) will also make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night after submitting Jansey Silva at Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2021: Week 9 and earning a contract. The undefeated Russian will now look to stretch his MMA record to a perfect 14-0 as he takes on a streaking Borralho.

Andre Fialho

After winning four consecutive bouts, Andre Fialho (14-4) fell to Michel Pereira in his promotional debut earlier this year. Fialho will look to get back into the win column when he takes on Miguel Baeza, who also lacks a strong recent record inside the cage.

Miguel Baeza

Miguel Baeza (10-2) will attempt to end his two-fight losing skid when he takes on Fialho at UFC Fight Night this weekend. His undefeated run came to end when he dropped a unanimous decision to Santiago Ponzinibbio last June. In November of the same year, 'Caramel Thunder' suffered a TKO loss against Kalinn Williams.

The 29-year-old was originally scheduled to face Dhiego Lima, but the latter announced his retirement from active competition in February.

Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva (7-2) suffered a unanimous-decision loss against Manon Fiorot in her most recent UFC appearance last October. Prior to that loss, the Brazilian fought Montana De La Rosa to a majority draw in February 2021. The 30-year-old now has the opportunity to bounce back from a rough stretch and get back to her winning ways.

Yanan Wu

Yanan Wu (12-4) has lost her last two bouts in the UFC and is 1-3 in her past four outings. Her upcoming UFC Fight Night bout against Bueno Silva is crucial for her career in the promotion.

Pat Sabatini

Pat Sabatini (16-3) will be looking to record his fourth straight victory inside the UFC when he takes on T.J. Laramie this Saturday.

T.J. Laramie

T.J. Laramie (12-4) will be seeking his first win under the UFC banner after falling short in his debut match back in September 2020. However, it will be a tough night for Laramie as he takes on a streaking Sabatini.

Mounir Lazzez

Mounir Lazzez (10-2) will be hoping to improve his UFC record after suffering a TKO defeat at the hands of Warlley Alves in January 2021. Prior to that loss, Lazzez was on a three-fight winning streak.

Ange Loosa

Ange Loosa (8-2) will finally make his UFC debut after suffering a unanimous decision loss against Jack Della Maddalena in Dana White's Contender Series - Contender Series 2021. The 28-year-old will fill in for Lazzez's original opponent, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who was forced to pull out of the bout. Loosa will be heading into UFC Fight Night this Saturday on the back of a unanimous decision win earlier this month.

